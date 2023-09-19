As Artscape returns to Baltimore this weekend for the first time since 2019, a new section of the festival in the Station North Arts District has been dubbed “Artscape North of North” and will feature a “Queer-Scape” pop-up.

Artscape, taking place on Sept. 22-24, has expanded its footprint to include parts of Midtown and the Station North Arts and Entertainment District.

Within the “Artscape North of North” area will be more than 100 local artists and makers, with murals and permanent art pieces that will remain in the community after the festival is over.

The Queer-Scape pop-up will be a smaller version of the yearly multidisciplinary arts festival held in June to commemorate LGBTQIA+ Pride month.

Baltimore Fishbowl spoke to Abby Becker, Station North Arts District Manager for the Central Baltimore Partnership, about how Queer-Scape will be incorporated into Artscape North of North.

“We’re really a central gathering place for the queer and trans LGBTQ plus community, which is something I think that makes this area really special,” Becker said. “And we made a really sincere effort with the return about Artscape and this huge opportunity for so many people who are going to be coming to this area to team up with local artists and performers and small businesses who are based here and making incredible things every day.”

One of those groups is Stillpointe Theatre, who is in the midst of setting up their installations for the weekend.

“Queerscape is an all-queer art festival. So we will have about 13 or 14 visual artists [at Artscape]. We have about 45 performers,” said Ryan Haase, co-creator of Queer-Scape and artistic director of Stillpointe Theatre. “[There’s also] a hybrid of like drag performance and burlesque. We will also have like some music to different DJs. Joe Pipkin is one of them, and then the other one is a more famous DJ, DJ Kotic Couture.”

“During the day on Friday and Saturday and Sunday, we have a maker’s market, which is 10 queer arts and craftsmen that will be selling like work from fashion to framing,” Haase said. “Sunday there will be more interactive stuff…like a drag queen reading stories for kids, and then we will also have karaoke all day on Sunday.”

Other events taking place during the Queer-Scape pop-up include “Get Bent!”, a gender-bent cabaret; “Sunrize with a Z,” a satire of contemporary musical theatre divas; and a pop-up cocktail bar called “The Flamingo,” run by the folks who own the Greyhound Tavern in Fells Point.

Becker told Fishbowl that despite the rainy forecast, Artscape is happening rain or shine.

“We have tons and tons of indoor AND outdoor programming, so it’s gonna be a don’t miss event!” Becker said.

Artscape programming for all the Station North Arts District, including Queer-Scape pop-up, can be found by clicking this link.

Like this: Like Loading...