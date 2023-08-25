As Baltimore prepares to welcome back Artscape next month for the first time since 2019, a new addition to this year’s festival will highlight works by local fashion designers in two days of runway shows.

Project Artscape will be a fashion-focused event on Sept. 23 and 24, featuring 31 designers in total. The runway shows will take place at the Baltimore Improve Group’s parking lot at 1727 N. Charles St.

“There are so many great designers in this city that more people should know,” said Devin Shacklett, Senior Program Coordinator for BOPA, who came up with the idea for Project Artscape and is coordinating the program. “I am incredibly excited for the Baltimore City fashion community. Without a doubt, this is going to be a phenomenal experience!”

Festivalgoers will be able vote for their favorite designers featured in the shows through a poll on the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts’ social media platforms.

Project Artscape will also be live streamed on BOPA’s social media accounts.

On the first day, the event will spotlight designers Erin Boggs, Bronté, Naima Noire, Jordan Matthews, Love More Bmore, The Black Genius Art Show, Rochelle Bremmer, Melani Dowdy-Tucker, LTYC Shop, Robert Queen, Terrance Styyles, Ashley-Star Style Agency, TTheNASA8, Aiysha Jowhar and Critique Designs and Yanni.

The next day’s show will feature designs by Yele Oladeinde, Sue’s Closet and Eloquent Accessories, HighEndRebel, Julianna Josephine, Sehar Peerzada, Sanzi, Sigi’Nommo, Sherrell Whye, Iris Webb, Brandon Kanion, The Gailery Boutique, Classic Consigns by KYS, Amparo3, Knwldg Couture and Audacity Brand.

Local models will walk the 40-foot runway in the fashion shows. The event will be hosted by Caprece-Ann Jackson and will feature DJ Shido.

