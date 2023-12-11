Associated Black Charities (ABC) is holding a Men’s Night Out event on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Though designed as an opportunity for Black men, the event is open to all who wish to join. It aims to provide a space for connection, learning, and thriving.

The Men’s Night Out lineup includes prominent figures like Franklyn Baker, Drew Hawkins, Jason Murphy, Luke Cooper, Byron Deese, William Batts, and Dr. Leonard Richardson. They will share their perspectives on health, wealth, and personal development.

There will be discussions on holistic well-being, from physical health to mental wellness. Attendees will be able to explore avenues to help them build financial strength and prosperity from experts who will help provide strategies on financial empowerment, wealth creation, and investment. A panel discussion will focus on developing self-awareness, navigating life’s challenges, fostering resilience, and cultivating authenticity. A guest panel of women leaders and entrepreneurs will also be featured to offer their perspectives.

Tony Torain will be the evening’s emcee, guiding attendees through the evening’s program of conversation and insight.

There will also be an open networking reception at which attendees will have the chance to create meaningful connections in a supportive environment.

Attendees can register by clicking this link. General admission costs $65 per person. The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is located at 830 E. Pratt St. in Baltimore.

