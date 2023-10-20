The Baltimore City Council narrowly voted through Council President Nick Mosby’s redistricting map proposal during a special meeting on Thursday night.

The vote was 8-6 in favor with Councilmember Kristerfer Burnett of District Eight being absent. The council had just four days to consider Mosby’s proposal.

“Based on what my community residents have stated that they have wanted, I feel that the mayor’s administration did a very good job of collaborating throughout the process,” said Danielle McCrae, who represents District Two, and voted against Mosby’s proposal, saying she preferred the proposal put forward by Mayor Brandon Scott on September 18th.

The city’s charter puts the council under a crunch. A map must be passed within 60 days or the mayor’s original proposal automatically becomes law; Mayor Scott introduced his proposal on September 18th which gives the council a November 17th deadline.

When Councilmember Zeke Cohen, District One, voted against Mosby’s proposal on Thursday night, he said that neither the mayor’s nor the council president’s map adequately represented what his constituents need. Instead, he described the speedy process required by city charter as “flawed.”

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

