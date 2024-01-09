As heavy rain storms are forecast to bring potential tidal flooding to the area Tuesday, Baltimore City is providing sandbags and urging residents of Fells Point, Harbor East and Little Italy to move their cars to city-owned garages in their neighborhoods.

Residents in those flood-prone neighborhoods can park for free on a first-come, first-served basis during select periods in specific garages.

Parking will be free starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Fleet & Eden Garage (501 S. Eden St., Baltimore, MD 21205), and starting at 4 p.m. for the Little Italy (400 S. Central Ave., Baltimore, Maryland 21202) and Caroline Street (805 S. Caroline St., Baltimore, Maryland 21231) Garages. Residents who park in these garages will have to move out their vehicles by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents will have to present proof of residency at the garages.

The city may extend the timeframe for free parking at those garages based on weather conditions and on monthly contract parker obligations.

Baltimore’s transportation department will also provide sandbags on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Sandbags will be distributed in Fells Point at the intersection of Thames Street and Broadway, and in Westgate at 5110 Frederick Ave.

Baltimore City Public Schools have cancelled all afterschool activities Tuesday. This afternoon’s school board meeting will be held virtually.

