Baltimore City saw a decrease in both non-fatal shootings and homicides from April 2023 to May 2023, dropping approximately 21 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

According to Baltimore Witness data, 60 non-fatal shootings were reported last month compared to 73 non-fatal shootings in April. Shootings decreased in seven of the city’s nine districts, most significantly by eight shootings in the Southeastern District and six shootings in both the Northern and Southern Districts. Minimal decreases were also reported in the Eastern, Northwestern, and Southwestern districts.

The most significant increase in shootings occurred in the central district from three shootings to 12 shootings.

On May 26, Baltimore Police reported a quintuple shooting in the city’s Central District around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of N. Eutaw Street. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument between the accused shooter and one of the victims.

Four of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the fifth victim walked into a hospital. The victims ages ranged from 38 to 63.

