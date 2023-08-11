For the first time in more than 20 years, southeast Baltimore County is getting a new major park. Department of Recreation and Parks officials and elected leaders joined Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski to break ground on Sparrows Point Park on Friday.

The new park will include a community center with a double-court gym, a large nautical-themed playground, activity rooms, a concession area, a turf field with LED lighting, an ADA-accessible fishing pier and kayak launch, and a walking path.

“The incredible new Sparrows Point Park will provide a cutting-edge selection of recreational opportunities for residents of all ages — from playing fields and indoor gyms to a new playground and kayak launch — that will better connect families in Eastern Baltimore County and beyond,” Olszewski said in a press release.

In 2018, Olszewski teamed up with Tradepoint Atlantic to revise a previous agreement, which paved the way for building the near-22 acre park. TPA donated the site to Baltimore County last year.

“We are thrilled that this vibrant neighborhood hub will highlight Baltimore County’s rich industrial and cultural history while also ensuring families can make exciting new memories for generations to come,” Olszewski said in the release. “We thank Tradepoint Atlantic for their generous support and Baltimore County’s Recreation and Parks professionals for their commitment to providing sustainable recreation opportunities in every neighborhood.”

The county has received approximately $10 million in grants and another $10 million from resources at the state and federal levels to fund the estimated $25 million project.

The park will be built on the old Bethlehem Steel property, with a historic beam serving as a piece of the park’s signage as “a reminder of Bethlehem Steel’s vital role in the region’s history.”

Construction of the park is expected to be completed later next year.

Like this: Like Loading...