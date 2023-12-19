All high school students in Baltimore County now have access to free teletherapy services all day, every day, through an online provider called TalkSpace.

Superintendent Myriam Rogers said in a press conference Tuesday that the online mental health care is meant to supplement – not replace – the work of already existing school counselors and social workers.

“Our students sometimes may need support outside of the school day,” Rogers said. “That’s why TalkSpace is a great partner for us, and that students have 24/7 access to any help and support that they might need.”

Rogers announced the pursuit of a partnership with Talkspace in late October. The services are kicking in now for the county’s over 32 thousand high school students.

“It’s great to also announce right before the holidays, as we know a lot of times students need someone to talk to over the holidays, whether it’s been a particularly great holiday or one that is stressful,” Rogers said.

Read more at WYPR.

