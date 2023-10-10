Baltimore County launched a new volunteer center online portal on Tuesday, designed to connect residents of all ages with opportunities to become more active and engaged citizens.

The Baltimore County Volunteer Center partners with area nonprofits and government agencies to create a “one-stop-shop center” to promote and highlight ongoing volunteer needs. This will help organizations increase their capacity while utilizing the skills and talents of community members.

“Baltimore County is home to so many compassionate, inspired, and selfless individuals willing to volunteer their time and talents to strengthening our communities and we are excited to offer this new virtual platform to help to our local non-profits and government agencies provide even greater access to those want to help make a difference,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in a statement. “Our new virtual Volunteer Center will be an important tool to magnify volunteer recruitment and outreach efforts so we can ensure that support and resources are reaching the residents and neighborhoods who need it the most.”

Baltimore County will work with local leaders to form partnerships with nonprofit and government agencies. Through a new online volunteer recruitment portal, interested organizations will be able to save time and more effectively manage volunteer needs. The tool is free, and agencies can post their volunteer needs in real time, 24/7.

Volunteers can respond directly through the portal, which will make it easier for agencies to keep track of inquiries, and easier to track volunteer hours.

Organizations and government agencies interested in using the online portal can register at this link. They’ll need to provide proof of non-profit status, and a signed memorandum of understanding. Volunteer opportunities will be added on a rolling basis.

The Volunteer Center also plans to offer periodic opportunities for agencies to network and share best practices.

For more information about the Baltimore County Volunteer Center, visit this link, call 410-887-2715, or email volunteers@baltimorecountymd.gov.

