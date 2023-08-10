The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation announced plans to expand its electronics recycling program, county officials announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The move comes as the DPWT looks to keep up with the shifting landscape of electronics. Baltimore County will be able to accept drones, heart monitors, power tools, electric scooters, and other modern technologies.

“With this expansion, we’re making a robust leap forward in our recycling efforts,” Department of Public Works and Transportation Director D’Andrea Walker said in a press release. “We’re not just addressing the issue of conventional electronic waste; we’re staying ahead of the curve. It’s about more than just managing today’s waste, it’s about anticipating and preparing for tomorrow’s challenges. This is how we create a sustainable, responsible future for Baltimore County.”

Securis is an electronic recycling company that, “provides ultra-secure data destruction and electronics recycling for PCs, hard drives, solid-state drives, smartphones, servers, and other electronics,” according to the company’s website.

A full list of products that are able to be recycled can be accessed on the Baltimore County Government website.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski hopes residents will take advantage of the opportunity to reduce waste in landfills.

“This expansion reinforces our ongoing commitment to environmental health in Baltimore County, and ensures that these complex waste products are kept out of our landfills and recycled responsibly and efficiently,” Olszewski said in a press release. “We encourage all residents to reduce their own e-waste by taking advantage of this enhanced service and helping to keep our communities clean and green.”

Like this: Like Loading...