

The Baltimore County Public Library is expanding their Social Worker in the Library program.

Since the program’s launch in 2021, social workers have been available at county libraries to provide free, personal advising for decision-making, as well as to provide support, resources and referrals.

According to library officials, last year the Social Worker in the Library program provided assistance more than 800 times.

This expansion will allow more residents to gain access to assistance and support.

Two new social workers were added to the library staff to help expand their reach.

Social worker Barbara Elgin will provide assistance at the Parkville-Carney, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Sollers Point and White Marsh branches. Meanwhile, Valerie Greisman now has regular office hours at the Arbutus, Catonsville, Lansdowne, Pikesville, Randallstown and Woodlawn branches.

“Since my passion is to help people, I am excited about this opportunity and the casework aspect of it,” Greisman said. “While I was getting my master’s in Philadelphia, I would often meet clients at the library because it was a central location and a welcoming and safe space.”

Residents will have access to resources and get questions answered on topics such as public assistance, domestic violence, grief support, LGBTQIA+ support, mental health, parenting resources, senior resources, substance abuse, and youth services.

“Today’s library is a safe space and a community connector offering resources and services in addition to the books found on our shelves,” said BCPL CEO Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “As a trusted resource, customers often turn to the library for information and to help solve their problems. The Social Worker in the Library program allows us to provide a greater level of expertise and guidance to get our customers the help they need more quickly and conveniently.”

The program will continue its expansion over the next several weeks with the hiring of two additional social workers to manage the central branch and the Essex branch.

For social worker hours and locations visit bcpl.info.

