Photo by Rawpixel Ltd/Flickr Creative Commons.

The Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development will host their first-ever government-focused career fair.

On Dec. 15 at the Community College of Baltimore County Catonsville, attendees will have the opportunity to have an up close and personal experience exploring current openings within the Baltimore County government.

“This exciting event will connect residents with opportunities across Baltimore County government and help put their skills and interests to work supporting our families, friends, and neighbors,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement. “The career fair will highlight the benefits and opportunities of public service, and we are excited to attract and welcome even more quality candidates to join our team.”

Attendees will be able to meet and interact with hiring managers from every department in the Baltimore County government, as well as Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore County Public Library, and the Community College of Baltimore County.

“We are excited to bring our career seekers the chance to explore Baltimore County Government’s career opportunities in one convenient place,” said Leonard Howie, the county’s economic and workforce development director, said in a statement. “We remain committed to providing our skilled and educated workforce career prospects and hope our career seekers take advantage of this first-of-its-kind event.”

DEWD is also helping to prepare job seekers for the fair by hosting virtual career prep workshops.

On Dec. 6, a virtual LinkedIn workshop will offer tips on tailoring a LinkedIn profile, showcasing your accomplishments, aspirations, and more.

The day before the career fair, Dec. 14, an Interview Strategies course will take place virtually to review methods for a successful job interview performance. The session will cover interview preparation, attire, getting to the interview, frequently asked questions, and following-up.

The event is free, but registration is required. Click here for advanced registration and click here for more information on the event.

