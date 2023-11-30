Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan told the County Council at a hearing Tuesday that she supports proposals it’s considering that would protect and strengthen her office.

Those proposals include protecting her budget and putting her office in the county charter.

But Madigan described as a “work in progress” an effort to give the inspector general direct access to county records.

When questioned by Democratic Councilman Izzy Patoka about her ability to access county records, Madigan cited the county statute which states the inspector general should have “full and unrestricted access to those records.”

“That’s part of oversight,” Madigan told the council.

Madigan currently has to request access to county documents.

