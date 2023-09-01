The announcement this summer of a $7.4 million grant from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband’s Connect Maryland Network Infrastructure Grant Program signifies a stride forward for digital access in Baltimore County. This initiative aims to extend high-speed broadband services to an additional 450 homes nestled in northern Baltimore County.

Building upon prior grant-funded expansions and a collaboration between the County and Comcast to bridge the digital divide, this endeavor is primed to render high-speed internet access to a larger cross-section of Baltimore County residents.

Michael Fried, the head of IT for Baltimore County (and a former RealLIST Engineers and Connectors honoree), described the process as occurring in phases.

“The way we think about it internally, is the sort of phased approach tends to align with the state and federal funding, and because the phases are dictated by the kind of funding, I would say we’re somewhere in the middle with about 1000 or so homes left to connect,” Fried said.

Fried also cited the aspirations laid out in the initial phase of Baltimore County’s connectivity efforts. The county government has a goal to provide high-speed internet access to roughly 99% of households in the areas that were initially without service by the conclusion of 2024.

Moving beyond the physical expansion of infrastructure, this approach acknowledges that genuine digital inclusion extends beyond just connectivity. It encompasses a multi-dimensional strategy that places significant emphasis on skill development and empowerment.

