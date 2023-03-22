Baltimore’s famous farmers’ market is back, with the 2023 season set to open on Sunday, April 2.

Early birds can get first dibs on the delicious baked goods, coffee, produce and other shopping when it opens at 7 a.m. Set under the Jones Falls Expressway (JFX) at Holliday and Saratoga Streets, vendors are there from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.

If you’re not the earliest of risers, fear not. You can enjoy lunch from one of the many hot food vendors, while engaging in retail therapy, courtesy of Baltimore’s best artisans.

Has winter dried you out? Divinely Crafted has organic, natural lotions and butters to get you moisturized.

Need help relaxing and getting healthy? Specialty tea crafter SamunTea Shop will be on hand to share their handcrafted teas.

Keep the self-care going with lunch from The Salad Lady and indulge your sweet tooth with ice cream from South Mountain Creamery and all kinds of pies from Baltimore-famous Dangerously Delicious Pies.

The vendor list is long, and variety is wide, ranging from gourmet olive oils to specialty guacamoles, greenhouse vendors to farm produce, and custom rugs to handmade jewelry. Find the full list here.

April 2 is not only opening day for the Farmers’ Market, but it’s the first B-Side of the year.

The B-Side is an extension of the Farmers’ Market spotlighting local performers and musicians, and special activities. These monthly festivities run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and April’s theme is “The House That Baltimore Built.” The city’s best House DJs will be spinning Baltimore club music and giving shoppers something to dance about.

According to the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts, “The B-Side gives BOPA the ability to provide more paid opportunities to local artists and connect our city’s talent to a wider audience. These events also increase sales opportunities for our artisans and vendors and brings our diverse community together for a good old- fashioned block party.”

April’s featured DJs include DJ MYTY, Maurice Easter aka Mr. Eclectic, and DJ Teddy Douglas.

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is the largest farmers’ market in Maryland, established in 1977 and managed by BOPA. Getting there is easy, lots of parking is available, and it’s free!

