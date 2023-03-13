Look to the skies later this month as colorful kites fly over Patterson Park for the annual BIG Baltimore Kite Fest.

Creative Alliance and the Friends of Patterson Park will hold their third annual kite festival on March 25, with a rain date of March 26.

The free-to-attend festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. The main event will be held near the Patterson Park Observatory, but attendees are welcome to spread out throughout the park and go wherever the winds take them.

Residents can bring their own kite or buy one at the event from the Creative Alliance’s tent.

The festival will also feature food vendors, live acoustic music, a designated area for professional kite flyers, and more.

For those who need help creating a kite, Creative Alliance will host a Haitian kite making workshop on March 18 at 1 p.m. The workshop will be led by kite-master Armand Myrthil and Haitian cultural non-profit Komite Ayiti, INC., who will give participants a hands-on experience of making a kite from scratch. Register for the workshop here.

Creative Alliance is also seeking proposals from artists and community groups to create kites to fly in the festival. If selected, proposals can win up to $250 to bring their design to fruition.

