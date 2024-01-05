A popular Baltimore coworking space recently lost a third of its new leadership team. Read on for details, and more area power moves below.

Founded in 2015, Impact Hub Baltimore (IHB) initially operated under the independent leadership of one of its three cofounders. In September of last year, it formally transitioned to a coleadership model, with three individuals sharing top responsibilities.

One of these inaugural coleaders decided to take a “step back,” according to a mid-December announcement email, just weeks before she would have completed a prescribed 120-day orientation meant to ensure the leadership transition’s success.

The search for a trio of directors began in June 2023. This top-level shift followed various changes for the space, including a collaboration with GoDaddy to assist over 240 small business owners through its Empower cohorts and workshops. These programs aimed to provide participants with skills in tech and web design, as mentioned in a year-end email from IHB Network Director Michelle Geiss and Strategy Director Mariya Strauss — two of the three coleaders — to Technical.ly.

The email also disclosed that Tywanna Taylor, the organization’s recently onboarded operations director and the third coleader, decided to “step back” from the role at the beginning of December. When asked about Taylor’s departure, Strauss told Technical.ly, “We don’t know why, but we wish her the best.”

