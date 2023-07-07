United Way and The Lonely Entrepreneur launch a new accelerator

United Way of Central Maryland and The Lonely Entrepreneur have joined forces to support entrepreneurs in Greater Baltimore through the Social Impact Accelerator.

This program will provide aspiring entrepreneurs with free access to The Lonely Entrepreneur Learning Community, offering knowledge, tools and support for starting or growing a business. The program is made possible through the support of United Way, corporate partners and philanthropic organizations with a focus on equity, diversity and corporate social responsibility.

Initially, the partnership will be open to United Way’s Changemaker Challenge alumni, who received grants totaling $500,000 in 2021 to develop programs benefiting the region. Grantees included Alston for Athletes, B-360, The Harford Community College Foundation, The Pro Bono Counseling Project, Safe Alternative Foundation for Education and Sharp Dressed Man, among others.

Stephen Babcock joins Squadra Ventures as Head of Media

Former Technical.ly Deputy Managing Editor (and Baltimore Fishbowl contributor) Stephen Babcock recently came onto the staff of Baltimore-based venture fund Squadra Ventures, for whose company portfolio he will spearhead media strategy, content and events. As he said in a LinkedIn announcement, he is combining his experience in reporting, editing and product development into this new position.

“The journey in media continues,” he said in the LinkedIn post.

Babcock comes to this position after serving with the ecommerce-focused publication The Current as its editor-in-chief.

Read more at Technical.ly

