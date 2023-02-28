

If you think you’ve got what it takes to pump up the Baltimore Ravens players and fans alike, the team will hold audition next month for cheerleaders and marching band members.

Cheerleader applications are will close on Thursday, March 2. Applicants who are cleared to proceed in the search process will attend tryouts beginning Saturday, March, 4, at Merritt Club’s downtown location. Walk-in applicants will not be accepted.

The Ravens cheerleaders are the first co-ed squad in the National Football League, with more than 50 athletes comprising its dance and stunt team. The squad will be filling the positions of dancers, female stunt flyers, and male stunt bases for the 2023 NFL season.

Judges will look for dance technique, performance, personality in addition to stunt skills and tumbling for the stunt team hopefuls.

Baltimore’s Marching Ravens, the largest musical organization in the NFL made up of more than 150 members, will accept musician applications through Wednesday, March 29. They will then hold auditions Saturday, April 1, at Owings Mills High School. Like cheerleading, there will be no walk-in applicants accepted for the marching band. Baltimore’s Marching Ravens perform at Ravens game.

Musicians must have a background in reading music and marching.

The ensemble is looking to fill all sections, including flute, clarinet, saxophone, mellophone, trumpet, trombone, baritone, sousaphone and multiple percussion positions.

“Presenting a fun, exciting, and entertaining gameday experience to our fans is incredibly important to the Ravens organization,” says the Ravens Entertainment Marketing Manager Tory Nymick. “Baltimore’s Marching Ravens and the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders are a big part of what makes our gameday experience unique. Our goal is to bring an exceptional football atmosphere to Ravens home games and produce a world-class fan experience. We want fans to walk away with lasting memories from every game and event we host.”

Both cheerleaders and band members will have the ability to perform at all 10 home games, perform at any home playoff games in the postseason, attend events in the community and possibly have the opportunity to travel outside of the state or country.

“Aside from the great value they provide within the gameday entertainment space, Cheerleaders and Marching Ravens members are also fantastic ambassadors for our organization,” Nymick says. “They are able to interact with our fans on an individual level and truly create special moments for everyone.”

For more information on either tryout visit BaltimoreRavens.com.

