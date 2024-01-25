The most delicious week of the year returns! Running January 26 – February 4, enjoy 10 days of delicious deals with Baltimore Restaurant Week. Dinner deals featuring $35, $45 and $55 menus (not including tax and gratuity). Don’t skip lunch – take a look at some of the menus from local favorites including Limoncello, Wicked Sisters, Alexander’s Tavern, Rec Pier Chop House and more. There are even kid-friendly restaurants on the list so check it all out at baltimorerestaurantweek.com.

Baltimore Restaurant Week is the region’s oldest and largest restaurant week promotion, featuring the best dining establishments in central Maryland. Presented by Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore, the promotion first launched in 2006 and has historically featured 10 days of dining deals with restaurants offering multi-course prix-fixe lunch, brunch and dinner menus.

Visit www.BaltimoreRestaurantWeek.com for the full list of participating restaurants. Make your reservations today!

Like this: Like Loading...