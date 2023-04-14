The Baltimore Curriculum Project is holding its annual “Are You Smarter Than A BCP Student?” quiz show event on April 20 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Attendees can test their knowledge by answering trivia questions from the schools’ curriculum, and cheer on a panel of BCP students as they compete against local celebrities in the contest.

Baltimore Curriculum Project (BCP) was founded in 1996, and operates local neighborhood, public charter schools in Maryland. According to their website, their goal is “[t]o develop, implement, and advocate for an equitable, sustainable, and replicable education model that improves student outcomes. In so doing, the Baltimore Curriculum Project will help to raise educational standards and opportunities for all youth in Baltimore City schools.”

Slated to appear in Round 1 of the Quiz Show program are Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Towson University Women’s Basketball head coach Laura Harper, and District 41’s Delegate Tony Bridges. Their competitors will be fifth grade students from Frederick Elementary, Govans Elementary, and Wolf Street Academy.

After a short intermission, Round 2 will begin, with eighth graders from City Springs Elementary/Middle, Hampstead Hill Academy, and Pimlico Elementary/Middle taking on District 40’s Delegate Marlon Amprey; Laura Wexler, author and co-producer of “The Stoop” storytelling series; and Dr. Shanaysha Sauls, president and CEO of the Baltimore Community Foundation.

WBAL-TV anchor and reporter Kai Reed will be the event’s emcee.

“We are looking forward to this fun-filled event, which is also a major fundraiser for our six charter schools,” said BCP President and CEO Laura Doherty. “If you cannot attend but would still like to support our great work and our programs, please contact us about donating towards our cause, your favorite school, or your favorite BCP teacher.”

The evening’s program includes cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before the quiz show, and dinner and dessert will be served afterwards.

Event sponsors include Whiting Turner, Venable M&T Bank, Carefirst, Ewing Cole, McGraw Hill, Wellpoint, Coppermine, Nelson Mullins, and Rudolph Supply.

Tickets cost $100 for the general public, and $75 for Baltimore Curriculum Teachers.

To purchase tickets, and for more details about the event, please visit the Baltimore Curriculum Project website.

