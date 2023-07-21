The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will present a first-of-its-kind event called “AI in A Minor” to celebrate both the talent of the BSO and the myriad possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Mindgrub Technologies, a prominent technology consulting firm headquartered in Baltimore, and the Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) are partnering with the BSO for the event, which will take place at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Aug. 9.

The GBC comprises more than 500 private organizations of all sizes, including businesses, nonprofits, foundations, educational, and healthcare institutions. Their mission is to foster the prosperity of the Greater Baltimore region, according to their website, and they are focused on “providing insightful economic and civic leadership to drive collective impact.

The event’s press announcement describes “AI in A Minor” as an evening including “interactive demonstrations that seamlessly blend technology and music, by having a BSO chamber ensemble perform original compositions created using generative AI technology. The event is also designed to showcase the Baltimore region’s vibrant community of tech and artistic talent – and the region’s overall potential for continued creativity and innovation.”

Mark C. Hanson, president and CEO of the BSO, sees the orchestra as particularly well-suited for such a unique technological and musical experiment.

“The Baltimore Symphony has a national reputation for thinking outside the box. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to innovation and highlights the boundless possibilities that emerge when traditional art forms embrace new technological frontiers,” Hanson said. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mindgrub, GBC, and others to host this pioneering exploration of the fusion between technology and art at the Meyerhoff, featuring BSO musicians, as part of our expansive summer season.”

When the doors open at 5 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to experience AI, ChatGPT, and virtual reality “in unique artistic, food, and beverage applications,” reads the press release. “The mainstage concert and panel event will commence at 7 pm, featuring performances of established and newly composed pieces for chamber ensemble by members of the Orchestra. Throughout the evening, leading technologists and creatives will shed light on the AI-generated compositional process and explore the implications, possibilities, and transformative potential that AI brings to the forefront of the artistic landscape.”

The AI compositions will be generated using Amazon Web Services’ AI technologies, and a range of open source and commercial tools. The program might be influenced by existing artists like Philip Glass, Nat King Cole, and Taylor Swift, while adhering to a specific style of music and instrumental parameters. Once generated, the music is turned into sheet music, and the BSO musicians bring it to life through their performances.

“Our region’s innovation economy and dynamic tech talent will transform science, logistics, and culture and shape the future of business,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, GBC’s president and CEO. “The collaboration today is a celebration of the all-hands-on-deck approach we’ll take to ensure our economic aspirations are accessible and leverage our existing institutions as the foundation for growth.”

Jason Michael Perry, a BSO board member and Mindgrub’s chief technology officer, is excited to play a role in this iteration of combining art with technological discovery.

“’AI in A Minor’ reflects our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and creativity, and we are honored to help facilitate this intersection of art and innovation,” Perry said “Partnerships like those with the BSO and GBC showcase how technology, business, and the arts communities can work together to make this city a top technology hub.”

Music and technology enthusiasts as well as families and people of all ages are invited to join. Tickets start at $25 per person. For more information and seat reservations, please visit this link.

