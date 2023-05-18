Some roadways near Pimlico Race Course will be closed or have their traffic flows altered ahead of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, Baltimore City’s transportation department announced Wednesday.

Starting at 5 a.m. Friday, May 19, and continuing until 1 a.m. Sunday, May, 21, the following road closures and traffic modifications will be in place:

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to West Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – Closed from West Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – Closed from West Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from West Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – Closed from West Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – Closed from West Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Rogers Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

Winner Avenue – One-way traffic northbound from Hayward Avenue to West Northern Parkway

Additional road closures and traffic modifications will be implemented Saturday, May 20. Those include:

Saturday from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.:

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Falls Road to W. Rogers Avenue

Westbound Northern Parkway – Right lane closure from Greenspring Avenue to Pimlico Road

Westbound Northern Parkway – Left lane closure from Preakness Way to Pimlico Road

Eastbound Northern Parkway – Left lane closure from Park Heights Avenue to Greenspring Avenue

Northbound Park Heights Avenue – Left lane closure at Hayward Avenue

Southbound Park Heights Avenue – Left turn lane closure at Rogers Avenue

Saturday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue

Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic eastbound from Park Heights Avenue to Winner Avenue

Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The north & southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramps to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Saturday from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Hayward Avenue – One-way traffic westbound from Winner Avenue to Park Heights Avenue

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is encouraging Preakness attendees to carpool or use public transportation. If driving to Pimlico Race Course, motorists should park at commercial lots. They should avoid parking in the residential neighborhoods around the race track.

All posted parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed to Cylburn Avenue just south of Northern Parkway. Motorists should call 311 if they have questions regarding their vehicle’s location.

DOT also advises motorists traveling in northwest Baltimore on Saturday to expect delays throughout the day. Drivers should be alert of pedestrians and changing traffic patterns.

