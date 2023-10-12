Whether you’ll be joining the pack in this Saturday’s Baltimore Running Festival, listening to a talk by actor and activist Jane Fonda, or watching a magical Disney On Ice show, there’s lots to do this weekend in Baltimore.

Make some plans for this weekend with our events lineup:

This Is Baltimore Too, Thursday, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m., Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower. Come out for the opening reception of “This Is Baltimore Too.” The exhibition features works by artists Philip Muriel, James ‘Alpha’ Massaquoi Jr., and Laurel Stewart.

Sara Serpa & André Matos, Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. Celebrate the release of their new album, “Night Birds,” with vocalist Sara Serpa and guitarist André Matos, joined by Dov Manski on piano and synth.

Jane Fonda, Thursday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. In the second installment of this year’s Baltimore Speaker Series, actor and activist Jane Fonda will take the stage. Fonda is known for her many acting roles such as in the Netflix series “Grace & Frankie” and the 1980 movie “9 to 5.” In 2022, she launched the Jane Fonda Climate PAC. The speaker series is presented by Stevenson University.

African Savanna Elephant Conservation Talk, Thursday, Oct. 12, gates open at 6 p.m., talks begins at 7 p.m., Maryland Zoo. Dr. Kate Evans, ther founder, CEO, and Principal Researcher of Elephants for Africa, will lead a discussion of elephant conservation efforts.

Disney On Ice, Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15, CFG Bank Arena. Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy will lead audience members on a journey through Disney stories with other characters in this “Magic in the Stars” performance.

Stavros Halkias, Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15, Lyric Baltimore. Baltimore native comedian Stavros Halkias will perform for three nights in Charm City at the Lyric Baltimore on his The Fat Rascal Tour.

Art After Hours, Friday, Oct. 13, 8-11 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Get late-night access to the BMA’s exhibition “Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400-1800.” While you are enjoying the exhibition, listen to music spun by DJ Pangelica, sample European-inspired appetizers and cocktails from H3irloom Food Group, and enjoy a performance by violinist Melissa Hullman and hands-on paper quilling with artist Kim Rice.

Baltimore Running Festival, Saturday, Oct. 14, start times vary (earliest race is the 5K at 7:30 a.m.), downtown Baltimore (starting lines vary). Fuel up, lace up your running shoes, and get ready to go because the Baltimore Running Festival is returning for its 22nd year this Saturday. Participate in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K races; or show your support by cheering on runners from the sidelines.

Hispanic Heritage Mini Market, Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., R. House. Celebrate Hispanic and Latine heritages in a mini market hosted by R. House. The market will feature vendors with jewelry, clothing, and other items; food and cocktails; and live music by Bad Hombres Band.

Outdoor Movie Night, Sunday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., No Land Beyond. Get ready to shriek, yell, and squeal with campy terror while watching “Scream” from a projector at No Land Beyond’s outdoor movie night. Bring a blanket to sit on; warm beverages and beers will be available for purchase.

