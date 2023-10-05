Some top-notch musical acts will be performing in Baltimore this week, including Billy Joel with Stevie Nicks; the band Queen with Adam Lambert; and Carín Leon.

And as we gear up for Halloween, get into the spooky spirit with the return of the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival.

Check out all of this weekend’s happenings in our events roundup:

Queen and Adam Lambert, Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Rock out to Queen’s music, with lead vocalist Adam Lambert, during a concert at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena this Thursday.

David Sedaris, Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Spend an evening with comedy writer David Sedaris as he regales you with tales following the release of his new book, “Happy Go Lucky.” Sedaris will offer all-new readings and recollections, plus a Q&A session and book signing.

Anthony Jeselnik, Thursday, Oct. 5, Lyric Baltimore. Comedian Anthony Jeselnik will perform a stand-up show here in Baltimore. He currently co-hosts “The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project” podcast with Gregg Rosenthal, and his stand-up special “Fire in the Maternity Ward” premiered on Netflix in 2019.

Fell’s Point Fun Festival, Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8, Fell’s Point. Enjoy live music, tasty food, cool drinks, shopping, and more at the 57th annual Fell’s Point Fun Festival. The three-day event will be headlined by Baltimore native and country music star Brittney Spencer. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Orioles Car Stencil Drive-Thru, Friday, Oct. 6, 6-10 a.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Show your support for the Os by getting a chalk-painted logo on your car. Pull into Russell Street Service Drive near Gate D.

Baltimore by Baltimore Festival, Saturday, Oct. 7, 12-8 p.m., Inner Harbor Amphitheater, 201 E. Pratt St. Celebrate Baltimore jazz in this month’s Baltimore by Baltimore festival, owith producer Todd Marcus. Local musicans, artists, performers, makers and community leaders will be featured in the festival along the Inner Harbor waterfront.

Orioles Postseason, Saturday, Oct. 7, 1 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Baltimore Orioles begin their postseason this weekend, with a game against the Texas Rangers.

Carín Leon, Saturday, Oct. 7, doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., CFG Bank Arena. Mexican singer-songwriter and guitarist Carín Leon will perform Saturday at CFG Bank Arena on his Colmillo De Leche Tour.

Taco Festival, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, Power Plant Live! Baltimore, here’s something to taco ’bout. The 6th annual Baltimore Taco Festival will feature more than 25 taco and food vendors, margarita and nachos bars, lucha libre wrestling, piñata smashing for kids, live entertainment, and more.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Saturday, Oct. 7, M&T Bank Stadium. Join the Piano Man and the Sister of the Moon for a rocking performance Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium. The two icons will take the stage together for a joint show.

Edgar Allan Poe Festival, Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, With spooky season upon us, what better time to celebrate one of the pioneers of horror. The International Edgar Allan Poe Festival will return this weekend with performances, vendors, a costume contest, beer garden, and more.

Fed Hill Pumpkin Painting and Decorating, Sunday, Oct. 8, St. Ignatius Loyola Academy. Paint pumpkins, make crafts, play games, and more in Federal Hill. Tickets are $20 for the first participant in your group, and $5 for each additional participant.

