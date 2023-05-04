It’s the season of lemon sticks, flower hats, sculpture races, and more in Baltimore. Celebrations of all kinds are taking place citywide this weekend, from Mount Vernon to Patterson Park to South Baltimore and beyond.

Check it all out in this weekend’s lineup:

Upsahl, Thursday, Thursday, May 4, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Ottobar. Arizona native Upsahl will perform at Ottobar, with guests to be announced. Upsahl released her first album, “Lady Jesus,” in 2021.

Tinder Live! with Lane Moore, Thursday, May 4, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. Comedian Lane Moore will swipe left or right on Tinder profiles, and message the online suitors, live on stage.

Pop Culture and Jewish Culture, Thursday, May 4, 7-8:30 p.m., Chizuk Amuno. Former Baltimore Jewish Times senior reporter Mathew Klickstein will speak about the intersection of Jewish culture and fandoms, examining an array of media and genres from comic books to science fiction to fantasy and more. A pop culture historian, Klickstein is the author of “See You at San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture” and “The Little Encyclopedia of Jewish Culture.” The talk is open to fans of all ages.

Flower Mart, Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, Mount Vernon Place. What better time to stock up on flowers and gardening supplies than Flower Mart. Vendors selling flowers, herbs, and other plants will surround Baltimore’s Washington Monument and nearby streets. And be sure to grab a lemon stick to enjoy while you’re there.

Kinetic Sculpture Race, Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., throughout Baltimore. Back for its 23rd year, the theme for the American Visionary Art Museum’s Kinetic Sculpture Race this year is “Everyday People.” Teams in sculptural vehicles will race around Baltimore in three main stages — land, water, and sand/mud obstacles — before crossing the finish line at AVAM. Following the race, the museum will host an awards ceremony, bestowing honors like “Worst Honorable Mention,” Grand Mediocre Champion,” and others. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Garden Festival, Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., Ladew Gardens. Ladew Gardens will host their 15th annual Garden Festival, where visitors can shop perennials, annuals, small trees, exotic plants, garden furniture, urns, and other items from more than 30 vendors.

Open Studio Tour Weekend, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., throughout Baltimore. Baltimore artists will open their working studios, giving members of the public the opportunity to peek behind the curtains of their creative process. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Magically May, Saturday, May 6, noon to 4 p.m., Maryland Science Center. A magician never tells their secrets, but you just might be able to use science to figure it out. Explore optical illusions, chemical creations, cloud conjuring, and more — all through the wonders of science.

Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 6, noon to 7 p.m., Atomic Books. Atomic Books will be giving away 50 official Free Comic Book titles, plus dozens of free first issues from the past year. While you’re at it, look at the rest of the comic book shop’s selections to buy some more to take home.

No Pix After Dark, Friday, May 5, 6 p.m., Creative Alliance. Arron Dante will record his No Pix After Dark podcast live, with guest Ngaiire, a first nations Papua New Guinean songwriter known for her blend of neo-soul, gospel, and big pop sounds. The live podcast will be followed by time to mingle with the host and guest, then a performance by Ngaiire. The session is a first in a series of live podcast recordings with Creative Alliance artists.

Charlie Reichert Powell and New River, Friday, May 5, 7 p.m., An Die Musik. Baltimore-based guitarist, producer and composer Charlie Reichert Powell leads his group New River. Powell has worked in a variety of musical genres, including jazz, R&B, rap, alternative, electronic, experimental, and more. He plays with bassist Aidan Taylor and drummer Koleby Royston, both students at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.

Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto, Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Pianist Behzod Abduraimov will perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Music Director Designate Jonathon Heyward will conduct the orchestra with a performance of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances.

YES and The Band Geeks, Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., Lyric Baltimore. YES vocalist and songwriter Jon Anderson will perform with The Bank Geeks. They will play YES classics, like “And You and I,” Starship Trooper,” Heart of the Sunrise,” and more.

I Love SoBo Day, Sunday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Industry. Celebrate South Baltimore with a photo contest, sailboat tours, exercise class, kids storytime, trivia contest, hula hooping performance, scavenger hunt, silent auction, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...