Spring temperatures are mild this weekend, but Baltimore is going to be burning up with the Jonas Brothers on Friday. The weekend also brings two inaugural events: the Waverly Book Festival and the BSO’s GospelFest, sure to please bookworms and gospel music fans, respectively.

And there’s an array of art exhibitions, performances, and more to keep you entertained.

Check out our lineup and make some fun weekend plans:

Waverly Book Festival, Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, Waverly neighborhood. Baltimore’s Waverly neighborhood is starting a new chapter with their first-ever Waverly Book Festival this weekend, featuring authors, bookstores and other vendors. Participating authors include D. Watkins, Devin Allen, Tarana Burke, Lawrence Burney, Alanah Nicole Davis, Teri Henderson, Baynward Woods, and more. Read more in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Jonas Brothers, Friday, April 28, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. If you’re a sucker for Kevin, Joe, and Nick, you’ll want to catch them live here in Baltimore. For one night only, the Jonas Brothers will perform at Baltimore Soundstage.

Shen Yun, Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, Hippodrome Theatre. Shen Yun returns to Baltimore, telling the story of ﬁve millennia of Chinese culture through music, dance and theater.

GospelFest, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, a founding member of The Clark Sisters, will headline the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s first-ever GospelFest. Read more about it in this Baltimore Fishbowl article.

Monster Jam, Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, CFG Bank Arena. Rev your engines and get ready to rumble at the Monster Jam this weekend. Monster truck drivers will race, perform donuts, and show off other tricks.

See Beyond Festival, Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maryland School for the Blind campus. The Maryland School for the Blind will host their second annual See Beyond Festival, where attendees of all vision levels can participate in blind sports like goalball, beep baseball, and more. There will also be braille crafts, blind taste tests, guide dog demonstrations, live music, and accessible playground, and more.

Nerdpocalypse, Saturday, April 29, 3-9 p.m., Power Plant Live! Nerds, geeks, cosplayers, and anyone else who wants to have a good time can party at this festive fandom event. Featuring video games, virtual reality experiences, fandom-themed bars, a cosplay contest, bull riding, axe throwing, a free photo opportunity with the Knight Rider Kitt Car, rave sets by DJ Villainess, karaoke, sing-alongs, and more, Power Plant Live will be the place to be when the Nerdpocalypse strikes.

Artists for Autism, Saturday, April 29, Eubie Blake National Jazz and Cultural Center. Young Baltimoreans will perform spoken word, poetry, dancing, singing, and rapping. Proceeds will benefit the Roxanne L. Reeds Scholarship in Baltimore to fund educational expenses for autistic young adults.

Katalepsis, Sunday, April 30, 2-4 p.m., The Peale. The immersive Katalepsis show explores a potential future in which humans are no longer Earth’s dominant life form. Audience members — appearing as “holobeings from the past” — will help three Creators create content for their Benefactors. The show has been extended through May 7.

Korean Ceramics Lecture, Sunday, April 30, 2-3:30 p.m., Walters Art Museum. Hear a lecture about Korean ceramics and their development through history by Robert D. Mowry, the Alan J. Dworsky Curator of Chinese Art Emeritus at Harvard Art Museums and Senior Consultant at Christie’s. There will be a Q&A session with Mowry after the lecture.

