Art-lovers, this weekend is made for you. There are tons of art exhibitions opening across Baltimore, from a retrospective on a wood sculptor to a tribute to a former Black Floridian community and more.

Plus, catch a pet expo, tribute shows to Prince and Led Zeppelin, and other events all around Charm City.

Check it all out in this weekend’s events lineup:

title of the show, Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 29, Spotlighters Theatre. “title of the show,” which opened last weekend at Spotlighters Theatre, follows two struggling writers who hear about a new musical theater festival. With the submission deadline only three weeks away, the pair work with their friends to create a piece to enter. The show runs through Feb. 5.

Dancing with Trees, Thursday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rawlings Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. “Dancing with Trees” is a retrospective of the work of Baltimore artist and wood sculptor Joe Haviland. The show features 35 of Haviland’s carved wood sculptures and six of his paintings. The show will be on view through Feb. 19.

The Foundation of What, Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m., Catalyst Contemporary. “The Foundation of What” exhibition will open Thursday at Catalyst Contemporary. The group sculpture exhibition questions assumptions and perceptions of the world.

Journey of the Invader Spirit, Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m., The Peale. Mandy Morrison’s multimedia artworks explore capitalism, industrialism, and the environment in the “Journey of the Invader Spirit” exhibition opening Thursday at The Peale.

Smokey Hallow, Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-9 p.m., Maryland Art Place. Baltimore artist Zoë Charlton’s exhibition “Smokey Hallow” includes projected video, sculptures, and the prints. The exhibition is a tribute to the former African-American community Smokey Hollow, founded in the 1890s, in the artist’s hometown of Tallahassee, Florida.

Music of Black America in Migration, Thursday, Jan. 26, doors 6 p.m., program runs 6:30-8 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Art. Jazz pianist, composer, and artist Jason Moran and mezzo-soprano and composer Alicia Hall Moran will perform their program, “Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration.” Author Jasmine Griffin will read from her works on the Great Migration, Billie Holiday, and more, and the Morans will share their own family lore. Online ticket reservations are sold out, but there will be limited walk-up seating on a first come, first served basis.

Prince Tribute, Thursday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., Keystone Korner. Cymone Lovett & The DREAM Band will perform a “Let’s Go Crazy” concert in tribute to the musical icon Prince, presented by Tarsha Fitzgerald Productions at Keystone Korner.

Led Zeppelin Tribute, Thursday, Jan. 26, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Baltimore Soundstage. The band Zoso will perform a tribute show to Led Zeppelin.

World of Pets Expo, Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 29, Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. The expo will feature a variety of exhibitors, entertainers, and activities for pet lovers. Plus, learn from pet and animal experts during workshops and seminars on unique pet needs, food and nutrition, behavior, and other topics.

To Market, To Market, Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Vernon Marketplace. Visit the Mount Vernon Marketplace for for a few hours of kids’ entertainment, including storytime with Mr. Cork, a presentation by the Science Guys, and a variety of food and drink vendors.

Dudley Du, Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m., An Die Musik. 13-year-old pianist Dudley Du will perform as part of a concert supported by The Leon Fleisher Academy.

Larry and Joe, Sunday, Jan. 29, Music duo Larry and Joe (Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop) perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass, and other instruments.

