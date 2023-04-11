AFRAM Festival will return Juneteenth weekend with performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Spinderella, Tamar Braxton, The Isley Brothers, and other artists.

The free festival, now in its 46th year, is a celebration of Black and African American culture, music, art, business, and fashion. It will take place in Druid Hill Park on June 17 and 18, from noon to 9 p.m. both days.

“AFRAM is extremely important for the City of Baltimore as it is one of our most time-honored traditions,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “This festival provides a unique opportunity for Baltimoreans and visitors to celebrate African-American heritage and culture in our city. I look forward to AFRAM’s amazing lineup which I’m confident people of all ages will enjoy.”

The lineup for June 17 includes hip hop and R&B producers Zo! & Tall Black Guy, featuring indie-soul singer Debórah Bond; R&B singer Ambré; R&B artist Eric Bellinger; DJ Spinderella with a tribute to 50 years of hip hop; and rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

Taking the stage on June 18 will be gospel musician Tim Bowman, Jr.; R&B singer Eric Roberson; R&B artist Tamar Braxton, who is also a television personality and a founding member of The Braxtons sibling singing group; DJ Kid Capri; and The Isley Brothers, founded in the 1950s and known for their soul, funk, R&B and rock music.

“There’s no greater feeling than hosting thousands of our neighbors in one of Baltimore’s most iconic parks. Historically, Druid Hill Park has been the backdrop of family reunions and recreational activities,” said Reginald Moore, executive director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. “We’re grateful for the support of the Scott Administration, community, local vendors, and strong partnerships that makes this event possible.”

Applications are open for talent, sponsors, volunteers, and vendors.

The SEED School of Maryland will also hold their RUN-UP-TO Juneteenth 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk on June 11 to kick off Juneteenth celebrations in Baltimore.

AFRAM Restaurant Week will return this year, highlighting Black and women-owned restaurants and food businesses.

