St. Frances Academy alum Angel Reese holds a check for $12,000 that she donated to her alma mater to pay one year's tuition for one student.
NCAA champion and ESPY award-winning athlete Angel Reese has donated $12,000 to her alma mater St. Frances Academy to cover one year of tuition expeses for one student.

Though a native of Randallstown in Baltimore County, Reese attended the independent Catholic high school in Baltimore City. Upon graduation, she initially went to University of Maryland before transferring to Louisiana State University, where she helped win the 2023 NCAA national championship for the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team.

Giving back to her alma mater has always been a dream for Reese.

The basketball champion also supports women’s basketball at St. Frances Academy through the Angel C Reese Foundation, which works to “ensure equal opportunities for all girls in sports, education, financial literacy, and other areas where girls have historically been overlooked,” according to the organization’s website.

Reese was able to attend St. Frances Academy because of a similar donation someone else made to the school, according to Reese’s mother.

