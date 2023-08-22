NCAA champion and ESPY award-winning athlete Angel Reese has donated $12,000 to her alma mater St. Frances Academy to cover one year of tuition expeses for one student.

Though a native of Randallstown in Baltimore County, Reese attended the independent Catholic high school in Baltimore City. Upon graduation, she initially went to University of Maryland before transferring to Louisiana State University, where she helped win the 2023 NCAA national championship for the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team.

Giving back to her alma mater has always been a dream for Reese.

I always wanted to create the “Angel Reese scholarship” at St. Frances. I wanted to pay one of the girls on the team’s scholarship for the whole year every year. I wanted to help the little catholic school across the street from a jail in Baltimore that made me ME & I DID THAT🥺 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 22, 2023

The basketball champion also supports women’s basketball at St. Frances Academy through the Angel C Reese Foundation, which works to “ensure equal opportunities for all girls in sports, education, financial literacy, and other areas where girls have historically been overlooked,” according to the organization’s website.

Reese was able to attend St. Frances Academy because of a similar donation someone else made to the school, according to Reese’s mother.

Today @Reese10Angel donated 12k to to @SFA1828 to cover the tuition expenses of a @LadyPantherBbal this coming school year. This is the same fund that covered Angel’s tuition all 4 years as a student at SFA #payitforward 🥰 pic.twitter.com/dqjKjMNFVC — AngelReeseTheMom (@awebbreese) August 19, 2023

