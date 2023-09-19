Become enchanted by 39 Brett Manor Court, meticulously updated and ready for your moving boxes. Located on a premier lot within Nicholson’s Manor, enter through the tree lined driveway into a spacious three car garage. A beautiful covered porch and double doors welcomes you inside to the two story foyer which flows directly into the modern, open floorplan. Past the dining room find a freshly faced kitchen featuring marble countertops, luxury high end gas range, large walk-in pantry, and a built- in breakfast nook with an additional living area. Captivating the eye, a full length deck has access points from the kitchen, living room, and primary bedroom. Down the hall past a wood burning fireplace and oversized living room the main floor primary suite is complete with dual-walk-in closets, a vaulted ceiling, and spacious primary bathroom. Rounding out the main floor is a separate office space and additional full bathroom both large enough to be a secondary primary suite.

Upstairs is perfectly designed for guests and family alike, featuring an additional living space, five large bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. One en-suite bathroom, one pass-through bathroom, and one hall bathroom suits the needs of all upstairs residents. Downstairs, the walk-out basement provides endless opportunity for activity; a great room, game room, golf practice area, sizable fitness center, and potential bedroom with bathroom if preferred. Not to be outshone by the interior, the exterior is where 39 Brett Manor Court truly shines. Perfect for the end of summer a gorgeous pool and extensive landscaping beckons homeowners to relax. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to have an exceptionally updated home in such a highly coveted location!

LYDIA TRAVELSTEAD | TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Cell: 410-869-2133

lydia.travelstead@sothebysrealty.com

Like this: Like Loading...