Imagine you’re driving through Maryland when, out of nowhere, another driver crashes into your car. You are severely injured, rushed to the hospital, and are in need of multiple surgeries. Shockingly, you find out that the other driver doesn’t have any car insurance coverage. It’s definitely not the situation you want to find yourself in. To make matters worse, your uninsured motorist coverage is set at the minimum requirement of $30,000. As you start dealing with medical bills and your lost wages, you quickly realize that the costs are far exceeding your coverage limit. It’s a tough spot to be in, and you can’t help but think that having higher uninsured motorist coverage would have made a significant difference.

When it comes to car accidents, the last thing you want to worry about is whether or not the other driver has insurance. Unfortunately, as a Baltimore personal injury lawyer, I have seen far too many cases where my clients are left with injuries and medical bills, only to find out the other driver had no insurance. It’s a frustrating reality, especially since in Maryland, every driver is required to have insurance. That’s why I always suggest protecting yourself with as much uninsured motorist coverage as you can afford. It might not be something you like to think about, but it can make a world of difference if you are ever injured in a car accident involving an uninsured driver.

What Is Uninsured Motorist Coverage?

So, what exactly is uninsured motorist coverage? Uninsured motorist (UIM) coverage is an important part of your auto insurance policy in Maryland. It is the coverage you purchase to protect yourself in case an uninsured or underinsured driver causes the accident and your injuries.

When you need to access it, the process starts with reaching out to your insurance company and letting them know what happened. They’ll guide you through the steps and help you file a claim. From there, your coverage should kick in, providing assistance with medical expenses, and other damages depending on your policy.

Uninsured motorist coverage (UIM) is something you’re required to have by law, but the $30,000 minimum amount of coverage required may not be enough to fully protect you in case of an accident. That’s why it’s a wise decision to consider increasing your UIM coverage beyond the mandatory minimum. By doing so, you ensure you have ample protection in case of an accident with an uninsured driver. It’s all about taking that extra step to safeguard yourself on the road.

How many drivers are uninsured?

In the United States, approximately one in eight drivers on the road are uninsured. This means that if you get into an accident with an uninsured driver, they won’t have insurance to cover the costs of medical expenses for the injuries they caused. That’s where UIM coverage comes in – it offers financial protection for you and your family in case of an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist.

But why is UIM coverage so important in Maryland? Well, the state has a significant number of uninsured drivers – in 2019, 14.1% of drivers in Maryland were uninsured according to a 2021 study by the Insurance Information Institute. Without this coverage, you could be left with substantial out-of-pocket expenses, including medical bills and lost wages, if you’re involved in an accident with an uninsured driver.

What to Do If You’ve Been Hurt in an Accident with an Uninsured Driver

If you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of being injured in an accident with an uninsured driver, it’s essential to seek medical attention and contact an experienced attorney who specializes in injury accidents with uninsured drivers.

Having Uninsured Motorist coverage (UIM) on your policy does not guarantee that your insurance company will simply write a check for you. Your insurance company will assess the circumstances of the accident and may use various tactics to reduce the amount they are willing to pay. An experienced attorney can help you fight for the full compensation you deserve by providing legal advice, gathering evidence, and negotiating a fair settlement with your insurance company.

Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late to Get the Coverage You Need

Do you know how much car insurance coverage you purchased? Most people don’t know and only rely on whatever the sales rep recommends. It is important to take the time to understand the coverage you have and consider increasing your coverage in order to protect yourself and your family from financial hardship in the event of an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist.

Consider, for instance, when a popular insurance company claims in their advertising, “Only Pay for What You Need.” This statement is often seen as a recommendation to prioritize price over evaluating the coverage that best meets your and your family’s needs and possible risks.

As the saying goes, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’ Don’t wait until it’s too late to get the coverage you need. Contact your insurance provider today to discuss your options.

John Leppler is a personal injury and wrongful death attorney serving the Baltimore area. In his Towson office, he maintains a friendly, small-firm atmosphere. If you have any questions, please contact John at 443-955-1989 or Lepplerinjurylaw.com

