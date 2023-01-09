Photo by Kevin Lynch.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty has closed its 6,600 sq. ft. brokerage at Southside Marketplace in Riverside/Locust Point after its lease ended at end of 2022. The company plans to open another office in the area.

A spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty said that its rent was doubled at Southside Marketplace and that it wasn’t “feasible” for the company. They noted it was tough leaving the shopping center with its “parking conveniences.”

Southside Marketplace owner Regency Centers did not respond to requests for comment.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s closure leaves a large gap at Southside Marketplace as it goes through several changes. Walgreens recently closed its 9,200 sq. ft. space, but Five Below will take its place. Giant recently replaced Shoppers, and Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open at the shopping center in the coming months.

