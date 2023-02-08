Excitement is on the horizon at the Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School (BT) as they roll out enhancements to their facility and beyond. Following the success of their Centennial Campaign this past year, they are proudly announcing several state-of-the-art facility upgrades and programmatic investments that will further their mission of educating the whole child – mind, body, and soul – and helping to build the foundation for each child’s future.

Director of Education Dr. Zipora Schorr looks toward the future as she shares, “Every child will benefit from these advancements — from PreSchool through High School. Students will now have even more opportunities to pursue their interests in an atmosphere that supports growth, development, and excellence. Our goal has always been to give our students an educational experience that stretches beyond their classrooms and creates a foundation for success in all they do, be it in the science lab, on the field, on the stage, or on the playground. We are truly investing in the future.”

LOUISE D. AND MORTON J. MACKS LIBRARY

An upgraded and expanded Upper School library will offer BT students a collegiate environment supporting both independent and group learning. The inviting space will include enhanced technological capabilities, modern flexible furniture and an open floor plan that will elevate the teaching, learning and research experience for students and teachers alike. Coming fall 2023.

MARVIN H. WEINER GYMNASIUM

Students will experience the BT athletic program in a new way in the recently renovated Marvin H. Weiner Gymnasium. This modern, more functional gym provides student athletes, coaches, physical education classes, and fans with upgraded flooring, greater seating capacity, improved lighting, and a soon-to-be-installed new scoreboard. Now open!

FITNESS CENTER

Students and teachers will strengthen their physical and mental wellbeing, using the latest fitness equipment and wellness resources in a more robust fitness center. Physical education classes will have a space that better supports their coursework; student athletes will have an expanded and better-appointed space to train; and faculty and staff will enjoy the added benefit of this convenient health and wellness resource. Coming fall 2023.

JACOB BENUS MEMORIAL ATHLETIC FIELD

The Jacob Benus Memorial Athletic Field will enhance students’ outdoor sports experience with a new turf field. This beautiful state-of-the-art field will provide greater versatility and more optimal and predictable conditions for athletic success, and an improved spectator experience for Warriors fans. Coming fall 2023.

PRESCHOOL AND LOWER SCHOOL PLAYGROUND

BT PreSchoolers’ imagination will flourish in an innovative outdoor space that inspires creative ways of play, brave exploration, and character building. Dedicated by the Rosemore family as Coby’s Playground, the space will serve to help little ones develop gross motor and social-emotional skills in a hub of exploration and fun. Lower School students will also enjoy a break from learning using upgraded equipment on the enhanced Lower School outdoor play space. Coming fall 2023.

FAITH AND EDWARD WOLF BIOTECHNOLOGY CENTER

As Beth Tfiloh becomes an innovative leader in the biotech space, they are advancing their students at the High School level, providing a cutting-edge opportunity for growth and learning. The new biotechnology lab will provide a space for experiential learning and research-based instruction to help prepare students for career opportunities in the burgeoning biotechnology arena. This latest addition expands students’ exposure to hands-on, interactive STEM learning, complementing the already-existing High School and Middle School STEM centers and Lower School Innovation Lab. Coming spring 2023.

COLLEGE GUIDANCE CENTER

The new College Guidance Suite will elevate the visibility and enhance the High School student’s college guidance experience and will reflect the caliber of the college guidance services the BT student receives. The space will be designed specifically to support each student throughout this process with ample space for consultation, maximizing the BT student’s potential for success. Coming fall 2023.

INVESTING IN FACULTY

The establishment of a Faculty Endowment Fund will impact the classroom experience by supporting teacher recruitment and retention through more competitive compensation and benefits, professional development, and career growth opportunities. All students benefit when their teachers feel valued and supported.

INVESTING IN THE STUDENT

Beth Tfiloh continues to champion each individual student’s learning needs and enrichment. A Student Services Endowment expands the school’s ability to meet the broad range of learning and social emotional needs of our students. Recognizing the increased financial burden that families can face when additional support is needed, the school remains committed to making these support services as accessible as possible. Their goal continues to be to support each child – mind, body, and soul.

Learn more about Beth Tfiloh’s growth and see how BT can shape your child’s future at BethTfiloh.com/build.

