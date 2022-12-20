“Teach a child in his own way; He will not swerve from it even in old age.”

–Proverbs 22:6

Students truly flourish when their teachers see their strengths. Beth Tfiloh Lower School’s team approach to education provides opportunities for students to learn in small groups for a more personalized classroom experience that meets each student’s individual needs. By building a team of specialized reading and math teachers who provide both academic enrichment and academic support services to those who would benefit, the BT Lower School student experiences a more enriching learning experience all around.

“We are working hard to identify how each child can best thrive and make sure they are getting instruction that is tailored to accomplish this goal,” says Lower School principal Dr. Elana Weissman. “We know that kids learn best in small groups and by putting an emphasis on small group instruction we are working hard to ensure kids learn in an environment that is best for them.”

The Lower School’s approach to enrichment and support benefits all. Lower School Assistant Principal Mrs. Hennie Laifer shares, “It is so special to see a child’s face light up when they feel successful. In our small group model, we can reach every student, be it our students that need more support or those that need enrichment. We are blessed to be able to make every student shine here at BT.” By providing a small group instruction approach, teachers can teach to the needs and abilities of the students in various groupings. Instruction is tailored to the specific needs of each group, making heightened academic success a realistic and attainable goal for all.

Dr. Weissman observes, “We’ve seen progress for all students with regards to academic risk-taking and overall confidence in the classroom. Giving students an opportunity to have a more individualized approach to learning has allowed for each of our students to hone in on their true potential.”

Learn more about the personalized Beth Tfiloh academic experience for your child. Download our brochure here. To see the Lower School in person, call 410-413-2308 or email lkott@btfiloh.org to set up a personal tour.

Like this: Like Loading...