As athletes and supporters from the 12 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) schools visit Baltimore next week for their basketball tournament, the week’s festitiviteis will bring other activities to enjoy.

The tournament will begin Feb. 21 at the newly renamed CFG Bank Arena. But starting Feb. 18, “Visit Baltimore” will host a series of free events.

The first event is a free youth sports and cheer clinic at the new Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18.

Sports clinic attendees will be able to talk with local and national athletes about the impact and longevity of college and professional sports. Youth will also work with coaches on physical development and sports skills through workshops.

Cheer clinic attendees will have the opportunity to learn basic cheer movements, cheers, chants, and dances.

Additionally, both the cheer and sports clinic will touch on how young athletes can care for their mental health and wellness.

On Feb. 23 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., the free Health and Mental Wellness Summit will take place at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Medical professionals will join a panel of athletes to discuss topics such as mental health, COVID-19, nutrition, and more.

On Feb. 24 at the Rita Rossi Colwell Center, the Tech Summit House will gather individuals to celebrate technology advancements and development. In past years, the summit has showcased exhibitions by Google, Dell, and local technology companies.

This year’s panel discussion will include topics such as the growth of information technology, career opportunities, new innovations, and the rise of women in tech.

Black women panelists will also share their hardships and triumphs while fighting stereotypes and breaking barriers in the industry.

On Feb. 25, also at the Rita Rossi Colwell Center, Bank of America will present the Money Moves: Financial Summit.

Attendees will have opportunities to gain insights from entrepreneurs and financial advisors on real estate projects and opportunities in Baltimore; best tactics for business owners to close deals and gain new partnerships; investing; networking; and more.

The CIAA grand finale, besides the championship basketball game, is the Fan Fest held at the Baltimore Convention Center on Feb. 24 and 25.

The free two-day event will feature interactive sponsor activations, more than 40 vendors, a cheerleading exhibition showcasing cheer squads from all CIAA schools, and live musical performances by R&B recording artists Sammie and Sevyn Streeter.

Register for each series event by visiting Baltimore.org.

