Baltimore Gas and Electric is providing $3 million in grants to Maryland historically Black colleges and universities, including Coppin State, Bowie State, and Morgan State universities.

“We recognize the role that HBCUs play as anchor institutions creating opportunity for economic equity and mobility, leading and supporting community development efforts, and supporting students experiencing systematic and generational marginalization,” BGE CEO Carim Khouzami said in a statement. “We are happy to see how many students have benefited from the funding since the program’s inception and are pleased to continue to support our region’s HBCUs, which are uniquely positioned to directly and dramatically impact communities of color.”

The gas and electric provider founded its BGE Scholars program in 2021.

The new funding from BGE includes a $1 million grant to Coppin State University, which the institution will use to provide scholarships to students studying science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) as well as scholarships for students in need of financial assistance and funding for research projects.

“Coppin State University and BGE represent two anchor institutions committed to transformational impact,” said Coppin State University President Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins in a statement. “BGE believes, as I do, that finances should not determine who is permitted access to opportunities and upward mobility. We appreciate BGE’s unwavering commitment to our scholars, and for partnering with the University System of Maryland’s urban HBCU to foster new opportunities for economic mobility, community development, and community renewal in Baltimore and throughout Maryland.”

Coppin State University officials said their institution has more than 200 students studying STEM disciplines, including biology and life sciences, computer science, chemistry, data science, applied molecular biology and biochemistry, and polymer and materials sciences.

On March 7, the college will host its second BGE’s Black Excellence in Energy speaker series event, featuring a panel of Black energy leaders. The panel will cover climate crisis solutions and mitigation efforts for vulnerable communities, and it will be followed by a career fair.

Like this: Like Loading...