Birroteca‘s new winter menu is here, featuring three delicious new options:

Left to right: Sicilian Pizza, Kale Salad, Florentine Pizza
  • Sicilian Pizza – grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, house olives, ricotta salata, fontina, asiago, EVOO, pickled red onions
  • Kale Salad – roasted beets, pistachios, cider burrata vinaigrette, lemon honey
  • Florentine Pizza – spinach & green olive pesto, fresh mozzarella, burrata, black pepper, melted grape tomatoes

And for everyone who’s been missing it, the Mushroom Bolognese is back! Click here to see the full menu, and make your reservation today.

Avatar photo

Sponsored Post Staff

Sponsored post content is generated by our advertisers: local businesses, merchants, schools, and non-profits. All sponsored content is created in collaboration with the advertiser.

