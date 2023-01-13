Birroteca‘s new winter menu is here, featuring three delicious new options:

Left to right: Sicilian Pizza, Kale Salad, Florentine Pizza

Sicilian Pizza – grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, house olives, ricotta salata, fontina, asiago, EVOO, pickled red onions

Kale Salad – roasted beets, pistachios, cider burrata vinaigrette, lemon honey

Florentine Pizza – spinach & green olive pesto, fresh mozzarella, burrata, black pepper, melted grape tomatoes

And for everyone who’s been missing it, the Mushroom Bolognese is back! Click here to see the full menu, and make your reservation today.

