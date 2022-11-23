At Star Bright Farm, we are excited about this holiday season! Stop by this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and get all of your holiday shopping done early. We have so many products for bath, body, home and garden.

On (Black) Friday, we will have Champagne Shopping ALL day and 15% off select products. Come to our cozy Barn Market and sip and shop in our relaxed, cozy space.

For the entire month of December, we will be serving coffee and Lavender Lattes, our organic Herbal Teas, and fresh baked goods (handmade by Dough Run) from the Bee Kind food truck.

On Small Business Saturday, in addition to the hot beverages and baked goods, we will have hot chili, soup, beer, and wine for sale. When you’re finished shopping, join us upstairs in the Barn from 12pm-4pm for an intimate concert from Monkton Road! Have a bit of lunch, listen to great music, and knock out your holiday shopping!

Visit starbright-farm.com for more info.

