All Good Things Must Begin

Tuesday, December 5 :: Doors Open 5:30pm / Show 7pm

@ Creative Alliance

Gifts for a Better Future

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for gifts by local vendors and information in the gallery, including Gourds by Fafa, books for all ages on climate and related subjects from Ivy Bookshop, information from 350.org, The Years Project, and more! The bar will be open.

Read BmoreArt’s review here.

Show Begins at 7 p.m. and will be ASL Interpreted

Every two years since 2015 (when the Paris agreement was signed), 50 playwrights from around the world have been commissioned to write short plays that inform and inspire action around climate change. This year’s Climate Change Theatre Action theme, “All Good Things Must Begin,” is inspired by speculative fiction writer Octavia Butler’s journals. We are creating the December event with this in mind, as well as Butler’s invitation to us to “shape change,” as expressed in her Parable books.

Baltimore theatre artists, activists, and others are coming together to read seven plays from five countries that will help us connect the dots between what is happening around climate and environmental justice, globally and locally. Visual artist Maura Dwyer performs her crankie Wilder than Walls, and Sanahara Ama Chandra provides original music to help us bring our hearts and minds together.

Our Selection of Short Plays

Types by Jessica Huang

Chili Crab Less Spicy by Dia Hakim K.

Photographic Realism by Javad Alipoor

Bonbibi and Dakshan Ray by Manjima Chatterjee

The Committee to Expropriate, A Revenge Fantasy by Darrah Teitel

A Little Green by Charly Evon Simpson

The Polar Bears by Nicolas Billon

Community Connections and Conversation

After the show, Conversation Partners from the UMBC Theatre Department, 350.org, and environmental justice advocate Naadiya Hutchinson will help us to understand challenges of the climate crisis in Baltimore and beyond, as well as some of the good things that have already begun to address them. Join us, and find out how you can get involved!

Ticketing

Vital Matters’ tiered ticketing system, from $10 to $75, with limited numbers of tickets at each price, is meant to make the event accessible to all. If you have the means to purchase a ticket of $35 or higher, know that this helps to pay our artists, and enables others to join us who might not otherwise be able to.

$10 Discounted Ticket

$20 Acorn | regular price

$35 Pollinator | your contribution helps support all involved in the production of this event

$50 Underground Spring | your contribution helps to support all involved in the production of this event, and helps those who are financially challenged or without means to attend

$75 Change Shaper | your contribution helps to support all involved in the production of this event, enables those who are financially challenged or without means to attend, and gives Vital Matters a small boost towards our next events, Whose Earth (Day)? and Queer Climate Cabaret

Scott Shane, Sheri Booker, Lane Harlan, and Edward Doyle-Gillespie: “City of Artists – Baltimore”

Tuesday, November 5 :: 7-8pm

@ Enoch Pratt Central Library

Contributors Scott Shane, Sheri Booker, Lane Harlan, and Edward Doyle-Gillespie will be joined in conversation by BmoreArt publisher Cara Ober to celebrate the release of City of Artists – Baltimore. The book weaves together stories and artwork, a mosaic of words and images from the streets, neighborhoods, waterways, bars, corners, and studios of an historic American city. Harmoniously, it tells a story about living and creating in Baltimore and how the city influences and informs the creative process.

About the Authors:

Scott Shane is a former reporter for the New York Times and Baltimore Sun. He is the author of Objective Troy: A Terrorist, a President, and the Rise of the Drone and Dismantling Utopia: How Information Ended the Soviet Union.

Sheri Booker is the author of Nine Years Under: Coming of Age in an Inner City Funeral Home and the children’s book, Imagine a Brown Girl. She is a lecturer in the School of Global Journalism and Communication at Morgan State University.

Lane Harlan is the Philippines-born founder of several nationally recognized bars and restaurants in Baltimore. In 2013, she opened W.C. Harlan, a cocktail bar in a dimly lit row home. Her other establishments include: Clavel Mezcaleria, which has been nominated for culinary rewards by the James Beard Foundation three times; Fadensonnen, named “Best Bar in America 2021” by Bon Appeìtit Magazine; Angels Ate Lemons; and the forthcoming cocktail bar, The Coral Wig. In 2021 she was named “Most Interesting Woman in the Restaurant Industry” by Saveur Magazine.

Edward Doyle-Gillespie is a Baltimore poet and writer. He holds a BA in History from George Washington University, and a Master of Liberal Arts from Johns Hopkins University. He has worked in the fields of education and law enforcement.

About the Moderator:

Cara Ober is an artist, arts writer, curator, and the founding editor and publisher at BMoreArt.

Program Information:

This FREE event will be presented in-person and virtually.

Doors will open to registered attendees at 6pm.

Free parking vouchers are available to program attendees who park at the Franklin Street Garage (15 W. Franklin Street) after 4pm. Ask Pratt event staff for your parking voucher prior to or after the program.

Greedy Reads will be on site selling City of Artists books.

Virtual Meeting Information:

There is no registration required for virtual attendance, simply visit the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Facebook or Youtube page.

Pa Mi Gente | Closing Reception+ Artist Talk

Tuesday, December 5 :: 8-9pm

@ Motor House

The immersive exhibition Pa Mi Gente (which translates to “For My People”) is closing on 12/5 and we would love for you to hear directly from the curator and artists that made it possible! Everything about this exhibit was intentional, all the way down to the music you’ve heard in our Main Gallery as you explored the art. On 12/5, learn the significance behind every piece of Pa Mi Gente. It’s free to attend!

Read BmoreArt’s review here.

