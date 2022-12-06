BmoreArt’s Picks: December 6-12

This Week: Nada Average Tuesday at Motor House, Towson University Holiday Art + Pottery Sale, Ballet After Dark’s Black Luxury Ball at Eubie Blake, Under $500 at MAP, Art After Hours at the BMA, BREAKING CODES at SNF Parkway, Holiday Heap at 2640, Current Art Market, Mount Royal Merry Mart, Station North Holiday Market, Gallery CA Holiday Art Market, and BmoreArt Open House at Connect + Collect — PLUS The Ashby M. Larmore Fellowship at MCHC and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Nada Average Tuesday

Tuesday, December 6 • 5-10pm

@ Motor House

The Empanada Lady in partnership with The Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance & GRL PWR, present: Nada Average Tuesday

Join us as we welcome three new leaders in Baltimore’s cultural community:

Mark Hanson, President & CEO, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Gregory Smith, Executive Director, Creative Alliance

Jenenne Whitfield, Director, American Visionary Art Museum

5pm – 7pm: Happy Hour

6pm: Discussion and Q&A

7pm: DJ Set by GRL PWR

Attendees will have the opportunity to chat with the leaders and connect with many of the region’s entrepreneurs, business owners, and artists.

Starting at 7pm, enjoy music by GRL PWR, an organization led by Amy Reid and Pangelica Hall, whose mission is to cultivate queer joy through community-focused programming.

There will be a cash bar, with a portion of the proceeds donated to support the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. In addition, empanadas and fresh steamed crabs will be available for purchase.

The Empanada Lady is creating a safe space using authentic recipes to bridge the gap between the Afro-LatinX culture and the community of Baltimore.

Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance (GBCA) is a leading nonprofit provider of services to artists and cultural organizations in the region. Whether they are emerging or established, mainstream or underground, grassroots or institutional, GBCA believes in unifying and strengthening all members of the creative community.

49th Annual Holiday Art + Pottery Sale

Friday, December 9 • 3-9pm + Saturday, December 10 • 9-5pm

@ Towson University

Art + Design students, faculty, and staff sell their one-of-a-kind ceramics, prints, photography, jewelry and more.

Proceeds benefit the TU Foundation and participating artists.

Friday, December 9, 2022 at 3:00pm to 9:00pm

More dates through December 10, 2022

Center for the Arts, Ceramics Studio, CA 3012

Center for the Arts, Towson University, Towson, MD 21252, USA

Ballet After Dark’s Black Luxury Ball

Friday, December 9 • 7pm

@ Eubie Blake Cultural Center

Join us for an evening of community and cause! Hosted by artist extraordinaire Tracie Jiggetts, we invite you to an evening of Black Luxury! This black tie event will feature music, art and food of local artists and vendors! Dine on small plates, purchase raffle tickets and browse silent auction options against the historic backdrop of the Eubie Blake National Jazz and Cultural Center. We’ll also be premiering a brand new performance video featuring the Ballet After Dark Performance Ensemble! General admission includes dinner, a drink ticket for a complimentary glass of champagne and cash bar. VIP ticketholders are invited to a VIP cocktail reception. VIP reception begins at 7 pm. General admission doors will open at 8 pm.

Ballet After Dark is a dynamic non-profit organization that has been providing Baltimore residents with innovative ways to heal their traumas. Our mission is to provide somatic interventions, trauma-informed care, dance therapy and other holistic methods to encourage survivors of various levels of violence to heal their bodies using movement. Ballet After Dark (BAD) helps survivors reprocess, rebuild and reclaim their lives following sexual and domestic trauma. Our goal is to create a community of survivors. We believe that Community is the most impactful asset to healing and the greatest threat to an abuser. Survivors that participate in our cohorts receive trauma-informed dance classes, mental health therapy, financial literacy workshops, self-defense workshops and advocacy training. We rely on the generosity of the community to provide these necessary healing resources to our community. Funds raised will support Ballet After Dark’s core programs:

Black Swan Dance Therapy Cohort

Aqua-Ballet Cohort

Ballet After Dark Performance Ensemble

B.A.D. Kids

B.A.D. Girls Club

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...