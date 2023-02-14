BmoreArt’s Picks: February 14-20

This Week: Tom Miller Week at University of Baltimore, reception for exhibition at Cade Center Gallery curated by Andrew Liang, Maryland Arts Day, Jonna McKone opening reception at Full Circle Gallery, reception for Kevin Hailey at Hotel Indigo, Cliff Banquet hosts a screening at Guilford Brewery, Katja Toporski: Meet Me opening reception at Baltimore Jewelry Center, artist talk with Devin Allen, Wesley Clark, and Chrystal Seawood moderated by Myrtis Bedolla, Archive Liberia presented by Black Femme Supremacy Film Fest, and Samantha Master, Qiana Johnson, and Nicole Hanson-Mundell panel discussion at Gormley Gallery — PLUS Maryland State Arts Council Folklife Apprenticeship Call for Applications and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

Tom Miller Week

Sunday, February 12 | Ongoing through February 25

@ University of Baltimore’s Robert L. Bogomolny Library

Sunday, February 12th–Tom Miller Week Kick Off

Silent Auction via Gala Bid (For-profit auction)

Bidding Begins: 12 pm

Bidding Ends: February 24th, 11:59 pm

(Purchased Items must be picked up February 25th, 4 pm-6 pm. No items will be shipped by Blackives, LLC)

Monday, February 13th–Exhibit and Opening Reception

Wish You Were Here: A Tribute to Alumnus Tom Miller ’63

Show Run: February 13-25th

Gallery Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 am–8:30 pm; Saturday 12 pm-6 pm

Opening Reception: Monday, February 13th, 5pm–8pm

Hosted by: University of Baltimore Robert L. Bogomolny Library

1420 Maryland Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Thursday, February 17th–Baltimore History Evenings: The Art and Legacy of Tom Miller Presentation by Deyane Moses

Hosted by: the Baltimore City Historical Society

ZOOM LINK

Saturday, February 18th–Free Entry: Maryland Center for History and Culture

Location: 610 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

Gallery Hours: 10 am–5 pm

LINK

Saturday, February 25th–Tom Miller Week Closing Celebration

Closing Reception: Saturday, February 25th, 2 pm-4pm

Gallery Hours: Monday –Friday, 9 am-8:30 pm; Saturday 12 pm-6 pm

Auction Item Pickup: Saturday, February 25th, 4 pm-6 pm

Hosted by: the University of Baltimore Robert L. Bogomolny Library

A Good Life, Curated By Andrew Liang | Reception + Curator Talk

Wednesday, February 15 • 5-8pm, Curator Talk 6pm

@ Cade Center Gallery

ARTISTS: John Bohl, Eamon Espey, Lesser Gonzalez, Andrew Shenker, Anne Clare Rogers, Jeremy Roundtree, Iris Hughey

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT: “A Good Life” The object is not to make art but to be in the wonderful state which makes art inevitable. I am not interested in art as a means of making a living, but I am interested in art as a means of living a life.”– Robert Henri, The Art Spirit. The artists selected for this show have integrated art-making as part of their lifestyle with passion, necessity, and joy. They have a variety of day jobs: art preparator, landscaper, lawyer, event planner, and graphic designer. They have continued to make art despite everyday life and work demands, and have found a way to incorporate their practice into the everyday. The practice of art-making as a way to live is to self-reflect in celebration of life. The artwork and the artist are one. The artwork results from such practice– an appreciation for a good life.

DATES: The exhibit is open Feb 14- March 31st (closed March 20-26 for spring break)

EXHIBIT RECEPTION: Feb 15th 5-8pm Curator Talk 6pm

ABOUT THE CURATOR: Andrew Liang immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan in 1993. He received a BFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art in 2002. He was a founding member of Splotch Visual Pulse, a web-based artist-run collective showcasing and reviewing artworks submitted from around the world from 2003 to 2006. Andrew co-directed Current Space, an artist-run collective from 2010to 2018 curating exhibitions and events. He has co-directed collaborative art projects that invite viewer participation such as Human Foosball (2009), Mole Balls (2010), Human Pinball (2011),Cart (2011), and BINGO (2012). Andrew worked as an Exhibition Preparator and Installation Manager for the Maryland Institute College of Art from 2005 to 2020. He is now pursuing an MFA degree from UMBC

Maryland Arts Day

Thursday, February 16

What is Maryland Arts Day?

Maryland Arts Day is the largest annual gathering of arts professionals in Maryland. With more than 500 participants, representing every county in the state and Baltimore City, this statewide arts advocacy event connects artists, educators, administrators, volunteers and trustees with lawmakers from every legislative district in Maryland. Maryland Arts Day needs your participation to show strong support for the arts in Maryland and its impact on the economic and cultural vitality of the state.

What do I do at Maryland Arts Day?

At Maryland Arts Day, you spend the day networking with colleagues from around the state, all while learning about the arts advocacy process. After a networking breakfast, participants will gather for the morning session which includes greetings from lawmakers, presentation of the Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate of the Year Award, a keynote speech, and a state budget overview. After all of this great information, we will prep you with talking points and best practices for meetings with your legislators.

The next portion of the day will be meetings in your virtual county delegation rooms with your legislators. Guided by county arts council directors representing your district, you will have an opportunity to tell legislators about the importance of the arts in Maryland and specific arts impacts in your community.

What are three things that I can expect to get from Maryland Arts Day if I attend?

Register Today!

FREE

Networking, networking, networking! Network with your fellow arts advocates and legislators from across the state.

Learn lots of facts about the impact of the arts in our state and about this year’s state budget for the arts.

Strategize and plan with experienced arts advocates about making a strong case in support of funding for the arts in Maryland.

