BmoreArt’s Picks: February 21-27

This Week: BJC’s Ornamenta online auction underway, Foad Hamidi and Tahir Hemphill in conversation at UMBC CADVC, The Afro Futurist Manifesto reception at Morgan State’s James E. Lewis Museum Of Art, “Framing Agnes” film screening and panel at the BMA, Kai Ito installation opening at Loyola University Maryland, Brinae Ali and the Baltimore Jazz Collective celebrate Baby Laurence at Creative Alliance, DATUM Observations opening reception at Stevenson University, Peabody Institute’s Black Student Union performs at The Walters, Celebrating Lucky 13 opening reception Make Studio, and Let The Right One In opening reception at CPM — PLUS Chesapeake Arts Center’s Pride Month 2023 Exhibition call for entry and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Ornamenta 2023 Auction | Online Bidding

ongoing through March 4

presented by Baltimore Jewelry Center

The Ornamenta 2023 Auction goes live next monday, February 20th at 5pm and closes at 10pm during our signature event March 4th. Anyone can bid on an auction item, even if you can’t attend our signature event. All you have to do is create an account on betterworld. Artists participating in this year’s auction include Adam Atkinson, Amelia Toelke, Andy Lowrie, Arthur Hash, Cindy Cheng, Elaine Zukowski, Erica Bello, J Taran Diamond, James Betts, Joan Folguera, Jordan Furze, Joyce J. Scott, Kate Dannenburg, Kelly Jean Conroy, Laura Wood, Liz Clark, Luci Jockel, Lydia Martin, Margo Csipo, Nash Quinn, Sarah Parker, Shana Kroiz, Steven KP, and Susie Ganch. All proceeds from the auction go to supporting the work of the BJC.

Foad Hamidi and Tahir Hemphill

Thursday, February 23 • 2-3pm

@ UMBC CADVC

In conjunction with the exhibition Tahir Hemphill: Rap Research Lab, the Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture (CADVC) presents a conversation between Foad Hamidi, assistant professor in information systems and a specialist in human-centered computing, and Tahir Hemphill, who will discuss their shared interests in participatory digital research of media and cultural systems. The session will include a demo of choreography for a mechanized robotic arm based on hiphop data analysis by Hemphill as part of his series Maximum Distance, Minimum Displacement.

The Afro Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined | Reception

Thursday, February 23 • 5-8pm

@ The James E. Lewis Museum Of Art, Morgan State University

Featuring the works of:

Tawny Chatmon

Larry Cook

Morel Doucet

Monica Ikegwu

M. Scott Johnson

Delita Martin

Felandus Thames

Read more of this week's picks at BmoreArt.

