BmoreArt’s Picks: February 7-13

This Week: Tristan Cai opening reception + artist talk at TU Asian Art + Culture Center, Linling Lu artist talk + opening program at Phillips Collection, TU MFA Thesis Show, Food for Thought opens at Baltimore Museum of Industry featuring J.M. Giordano photography, exhibition openings for Ainsley Burrows and resident artists at Creative Alliance, UNFOLD opening reception at Stamp Gallery, Anthony Moll and Lisa Anderson-Zhu in conversation at The Walters, and Jackie Milad and Tom Boram closing reception + artist talk at Current Space — PLUS Arts & Drafts Festival call for exhibitors and more featured opportunities!

Tristan Cai: The Aesthetics of Disappearance | Opening Reception + Artist Talk

Wednesday, February 8 • 7:30pm | Ongoing through May 20

@ Towson University Asian Arts + Culture Center

Celebrate the opening of The Aesthetics of Disappearance with an opening reception and introduction to the exhibition by artist, Tristan Cai. Gain deeper insights into how Cai was drawn by chance to the topic of houseboys. Learn how he uses ethnography to understand the human condition and constantly reflects upon photography’s possibilities, limits, and failures.

Cai is Professor of Photography at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He received his B.F.A. from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and his M.F.A from San Francisco Art Institute. Cai’s accolades include the San Francisco Art Institute MFA Fellowship Award, the Murphy and Cadogan Contemporary Art Award, and the Professional Development Grant and Arts Bursary Award from the National Arts Council of Singapore.

Linling Lu: Soundwaves | Artist Talk + Opening Program

Thursday, February 9 • 6:30pm | Ongoing through April 30

@ The Phillips Collection

The Phillips Collection presents Soundwaves by Baltimore-based artist Linling Lu, the first project in 2023 of the museum’s ongoing Intersections contemporary art series. On view from February 9–April 30, 2023, Soundwaves features Lu’s signature works of abstract paintings with concentric rings of bright, pulsating colors. Ranging in scale from small to human-size, the circular canvases (tondos), are equally hypnotic and sonic, inspiring contemplation and introspection.

Soundwaves responds to Philip Glass’s Etude no. 16 played on piano by Timo Andres as part of the 2015 Phillips Music program. Lu’s paintings visualize the sound into a spatial configuration—soundwaves. Repetitive notes and chords from Glass’s music are translated into a physical space: the seven notes played on the piano by the left hand are represented by seven paintings on the left side of the gallery, and the five notes played by the right hand are represented by five paintings on the right side of the gallery.

TU MFA Thesis Show | Reception

Thursday, February 9 • 7:30-9pm

@ Towson University Center for the Arts

Lauren Castellana

THE SPACE BETWEEN

Lauren Castellana creates cinematic photographs connecting quiet everyday moments to dreamlike uncanny realities. The meticulously considered still scenes control the psychological narrative between the character and their intimate spaces.

Grace Doyle

INTROSPECT

Doyle explores vulnerability by painting her friends and family in introspective moments. Using richly painted surfaces with mesmerizing patterns and lush vegetation, she captivates the viewer to encourage curiosity and self-reflection.

Sookkyung Park

ALONG THE WAY

Sookkyung Park utilizes various colors and natural materials to express a space of rest from uncertain times, a refuge from our fast-changing daily life and its dazzling advances in technology.

