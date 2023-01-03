BmoreArt’s Picks: January 3-9

This Week: Shanita Hubbard in conversation with D. Watkins at Enoch Pratt, Made in Baltimore Pop-Up closes, Baltimore Crankie Festival at Creative Alliance, artist talk with Micah E. Wood and Christopher J. Chester at Creative Alliance, A Feast In The Desert artist talk at The Peale, and the Howard Street Kiosk reception and artist talk at Current Space — PLUS Rapid Lemon Productions Variations Party and more featured opportunities!

Writers LIVE! Shanita Hubbard

Thursday, January 5 • 7-8pm

@ Enoch Pratt Free Library Central Branch

Shanita Hubbard argues that Black women have sacrificed their own personal and professional lives for the well-being of others. She posits that this mentality needs to be addressed to ensure that a Black woman’s self-worth is not defined by the amount of time she puts in everyone but herself. Shanita Hubbard will be joined in conversation by bestselling author D. Watkins.

Shanita Hubbard is a writer and professor whose work has appeared in several publications, including The New York Times, The Guardian,Essence, and The Huffington Post.

D. Watkins is the author of five books, editor-at-large for Salon, and a University of Baltimore lecturer.

This FREE event will be presented in-person and virtually.

To attend in person we strongly encourage you to register here.

Free parking vouchers are available to program attendees who park at the Franklin Street Garage (15 W. Franklin Street) after 4pm. Ask Pratt event staff for your parking voucher prior to or after the program.

Virtual Meeting Information

To join virtually visit the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Facebook or Youtube page.

Holiday Pop-Up Made in Baltimore | Closing Day

Friday, January 6

@ HEX Superette

Until Jan 8, Thur-Sun, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

HEX Superette, 5718 York Rd, Baltimore

Free

You can also host company holiday parties and private shopping events in at no charge – email Brian Seymore: programs@madeinbaltimore.org

Baltimore Crankie Festival 2023 | [SOLD OUT In-Person / Virtual Tickets Available for January 6]

Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8

@ Creative Alliance

The festival, the largest of its kind in the country, works with artists to showcase crankies from Baltimore and beyond! A crankie is basic in concept: it is a scroll that provides the visual narration to a story or song. Versions of the crankie have been around for hundreds of years, if not longer; their most recent iteration is directly linked to moving panoramas popular in the 19th Century. In recent years, artists have begun to embrace the intimacy of the format, creating multi-layered, immersive experiences for audiences.

Full lineup of artists and musicians to be announced in the coming weeks. All performances feature the same lineup of artists and musicians!

4 Shows! January 6th at 8pm, January 7th at 4 & 8pm, & January 8th at 2pm

Virtual Ticket available for January 7th at 8pm

