BmoreArt’s Picks: June 6-12

This Week: Sky Hopinka at Academy Art Museum, Hidden Palace Reading Series at Fadensonnen, UMBC hosts the Maryland Arts Summit, Baltimore Clayworks’ Seconds Sale + Preview Party, Jessy DeSantis opening reception at Davenport Imports, opening reception for Andrew Shenker’s collaborative works at Current Space, Rapid Lemon’s “Variations on the End” at BBOX, Baltimore Jewelry Center Garden Party, and Dan Deacon + Pressing Strings at WTMD / WYPR 20th Anniversary Bash — PLUS Sweaty Eyeballs Animation Festival submissions deadline and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com! Sky Hopinka

An Evening with Sky Hopinka

Tuesday, June 6 :: 6pm

@ Academy Art Museum

2022 MacArthur Fellow Sky Hopinka will share a selection of his short experimental films made in conversation with Diné artist Will Wilson’s portraits of Native American people, followed by a post-screening discussion moderated by Dr. Ryan Conrath, Salisbury University professor.

Hidden Palace Reading Series

Wednesday, June 7 :: 7pm

@ Fadensonnen

A monthly reading & storytelling event by poets and writers. In collaboration with Author Ashleigh Bryant Phillips & Greedy Reads Bookstore. Every 1st Wednesday of the month.

Past readers include: Sebastian Castillo, Jalynn Harris, Edgar Kunz, Caroline Preziosi, Halle Hill, Landon McKinley, Rhea Ramakrishnan, Bud Smith, Megan Boyle, Daisuke Shen, Andres Vaamonde, Austyn Wolhers, Rupert Wondolowski, Izzy Casey, Robert Travieso, Joseph Grantham, Caroline White, Raegan Bird, Megan Boyle, Barbara Bourland, Nathan Dragon, Jack Corneal, Jalynn Harris, Tafisha Edwards, Katie Moulton, Liza St. James, Mary Alice Stewart, Jeannie Vanasco, Kathleen Wallish, Heather Fuller, Lily Meyer, Ashleigh Bryant Phillips, Rod Smith, Donald Berger, Blake Butler, Emma Ensley, Jean Mcgarry, Mik Grantham, Lysley Tenorio, Kevin Maloney, Juliet-Gelfman Randazzo, Brendan Shay Basham, Madison Smartt Bell, Leslie Bumstead, K. Lorraine Graham, Thea Brown, Buck Downs, Emily Hall, Alex Siquig…

Wednesday, June 7 @ 7 PM

Sam Cheney, Nash Jenkins, Caroline Rayner, Jung Yun

Maryland Arts Summit

Thursday, June 8 – Friday, June 9

@ UMBC / presented by Maryland Citizens for the Arts

The Maryland Arts Summit, hosted at UMBC, is a statewide conference presented by and for the Maryland arts sector, which includes, but is not limited to: Arts Advocates, Arts Educators & Teaching Artists, Independent Artists, Arts Organizations, Youth, Community Stakeholders, Arts, and Entertainment Districts, County Arts Agencies of Maryland, Public Artists, Boards of Directors, and Folklife Artists.

It is an opportunity to network, share the fantastic work that is being done across the state, learn about communities different from your own, celebrate the accomplishments of what we as a sector have achieved, and, through dialogue and action, bring to light where systems have fallen short of the support required to help artists and organizations thrive. The Maryland Arts Summit is a place for productive conversations to move the Maryland arts sector forward and ensure its long-term success.

