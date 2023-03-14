BmoreArt’s Picks: March 14-20

This Week: Camille Kashaka moderates “Women at the Helm” panel at Motor House, BCPSS Exhibition at the BMA, Pia Brancaccio lectures on Buddhist art for the Walters, Tahir Hemphill’s Rap Research Lab closing event at UMBC CADVC, Elizabeth Talford Scott exhibition reception at Goya, The Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined opening reception at Reginald F. Lewis Museum, Can I Kick It? “Street Fighter” at Creative Alliance, panel discussion with Myrtis Bedolla at Banneker-Douglass Museum, and reception and juror’s talk for the 34th National Drawing & Print Competitive Exhibition at Gormley Gallery — PLUS the JJC Artist in Residence at MICA call for applications and more featured opportunities.

Artist Talk Series: Women At The Helm

Tuesday, March 14 • 8-9pm

@ Motor House

Happy Women’s History Month! Motor House is excited to convene a powerful group of women who are leading the charge in arts and culture in Baltimore. In conversation with the Executive Director of Motor House, Camille Kashaka, these women will discuss their contributions in the city, the work that has yet to be done, and the grace with which they have chosen to do such important work. They will also discuss the challenges they face in a city that is rich in artists and arts yet struggles to prioritize it on a systemic level.

Baltimore City Public Schools Student Exhibition

Wednesday, March 15 | Ongoing through March 19

@ The Baltimore Museum of Art

The BMA is proud to host once again fyi…For Your Inspiration, a city-wide student exhibition presenting artwork by students from pre-K through 12th grade from Baltimore City public schools.

Experience the creativity and imagination of Baltimore youth in a range of artworks using traditional and surprising materials and techniques.

Buddhist Art from Gandhara: An Introduction to Art, Architecture, and New Discoveries

Thursday, March 16 • 5:30-6pm

presented by The Walters Art Museum

Location: Walters’ Facebook and YouTube

Learn about the unique multicultural nature of Buddhist art in Gandhara during the Kushan period (1st-3rd centuries) and later phases of activity in the region (4th-5th centuries). Pia Brancaccio, Professor of Art History at Drexel University, will examine patronage patterns, ritual function, and placement in the architectural context of schist sculpture and reliefs. Recent discoveries from archaeological excavations in Northern Pakistan will be also discussed as they shed new light on how Buddhist Gandharan art was connected to thriving urbanism in the region.

This talk will be live on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. If you are unable to join us live, the recording will be available on our YouTube channel following the program.

This talk is generously supported by the Walters Art Museum’s Friends of Asian Art group.

About the Guest Speaker

Pia Brancaccio is Professor of Art History at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Her research focuses on early Buddhist art in South Asia and cross-cultural exchange, with a special focus on the ancient regions of Gandhara and the Western Deccan. She is a longtime collaborator of the Italian Archaeological Mission in Pakistan and has published extensively on Gandharan art and Buddhist cave temples in Maharashtra, India.

