BmoreArt’s Picks: May 16-22

This Week: Across Asia virtual lecture presented by the Walters, 3rd Maryland State Artist Directory Triennial opening reception at MAP, Ariston Jacks opening reception at Gallery in the Sky, Mike McConnell opening reception at Hotel Indigo, Bromo Art Walk, Tephra ICA Arts Festival at Reston Town Center, Morel Doucet opening reception at Galerie Myrtis, Doomsday 2023 at Greedy Reads, Make Space auction and fundraiser, and free admission to The Culture at the BMA — PLUS Stoop Storytelling needs your stories and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Virtual Lecture: Across Asia

Wednesday, May 17 :: 12:30-1pm

presented by The Walters Art Museum

Registration required.

The opening of Across Asia: Arts of Asia and the Islamic Worldprovides the opportunity to view your favorite works from the collection with fresh eyes. One masterpiece in the exhibition embodies a mix of cultural appropriation and cultural preservation championed by China’s Mongul rulers. Through the lens of one mid-18th century Chinese porcelain vase, Adriana Proser, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Quincy Scott Curator of Asian Art, will explore the Qing dynasty rulers’ physical training in the art of the hunt and their dedication to the traditions of Chinese landscape painting, calligraphy, and collecting archaic bronzes.

3rd Maryland State Artist Directory Triennial exhibition | Opening Reception

Thursday, May 18 :: 6-8pm | Ongoing through June 24

@ Maryland Art Place

In celebration of the talented and diverse array of artists across the state of Maryland, and the ever growing scope of the Maryland Arts Directory, Maryland Art Place (MAP) – in collaboration with the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) – are seeking artists for the 3rd Maryland State Artist Directory Triennial exhibition (2023).

Maintained by MAP for over 25 years, the Maryland Arts Directory originated as a regional resource conceived of by MSAC. Curators, collectors and patrons could physically visit MAP to review new visual artworks using slides. As time went by slides became outdated and an official online resource was created making access to artworks much more accessible. The Directory is a free online platform that showcases the high-caliber, diverse, and relevant work of Maryland’s artists and arts organizations and promotes the vitality of Maryland’s arts communities. The exhibition will focus on visual artworks, literary works and performers. Collectively MSAC and MAP aim to present a comprehensive survey of Maryland artists for the Triennial exhibition.

This year’s roster of jurors includes: Jayme McLellan (visual art) – Founder and Director of Civilian Art Projects, José Ruiz (visual art) – Director and Faculty, Curatorial Practices Program at the Maryland Institute College of Art, Rahne Alexander (performance) – Intermedia artist, writer and editor and Gerry LaFemina (literary) acclaimed poet, writer, professor and critic.

The exhibition will take place on three floors of the MAP building located at 218 West Saratoga Street between Park and Howard’s streets in downtown Baltimore city. Parking will be available at the Arrow garage across the street from MAP and on street parking will be free after 6pm. This is a free event.

COSMOS | Opening Reception

Thursday, May 18 :: 6-8pm | Ongoing through June 25

@ Gallery in the Sky

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) is thrilled to present “COSMOS,” a solo exhibition by visionary artist Ariston Jacks, which will be on view from May 18–June 25, 2023, at the Gallery in the Sky. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, May 18, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. that is free and open to the public. Please note the last entry to Top of the World is at 7:30 p.m.

This exhibition is funded in part by a Grants for Arts Projects (GAP) award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This unprecedented federal funding for our exhibitions allows BOPA to continue to activate Top of the World as a gallery space, providing more exhibition opportunities for local artists. Additionally, Top of the World’s impressive 360-degree view of our beloved city invites tourists from all over the world to visit, helping us to amplify these artists and their work beyond Baltimore. BOPA is also grateful for the generous support of the Maryland State Arts Council.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Ariston Jacks is an Arkansas-born, Baltimore-based, multidisciplinary artist whose art imagines reality through the use of visual analogies. He employs sacred geometry and natural abstraction with illuminated icons to depict personal narratives in a graphic style. Layers of visual exploration chronicle life, mystery, and natural laws which lead to an obsessive level of mark making and expressive techniques. Using fragments of metaphysics infused with the collective memories of his ancestors, Jacks creates portals that give insight to the future of Afro American culture.

Read more of this week’s picks at BmoreArt.

Like this: Like Loading...