This Week: BCAN 5 year anniversary celebration at Falvey Hall, Ashley Minner, Tiffany Chavis, and Stanton Lewis speak at Enoch Pratt Free Library, Jonathan Gilmore and Second Stoop at Union, William Wright exhibition opening at WTMD, Jessica Keyes and Patrick McMinn at The Aquarium, Arena Players’ “U Thought I Was Him,” Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow book talk at the Peale, Memento mori at The Parlor, High Zero 2022 at Current Space, and the AVAM Gala — PLUS call for emerging curators at Motor House and more featured opportunities.

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

EVOLVE

Tuesday, November 15 • 6-9pm

@ MICA Falvey Hall

The Baltimore Creatives Acceleration Network (BCAN) marks 5 years of igniting creative passion and investing in creative genius on Tuesday, November 15 with a blowout celebration at the iconic Falvey Hall. This milestone anniversary party, aptly titled Evolve, features music by DJ Ty Alexander, delicious food and drinks from some of Baltimore’s most exciting local brands, charismatic guest speakers, and dynamic presentations from the newest members of the BCAN family, the Scale Your Passion (SYP) Fellows of the program’s third cohort.

In just 5 short years, BCAN has helped some of Baltimore’s most innovative creative businesses scale and grow into more widely known brands, including Mess in a Bottle, Le Monade, and Fruit Camp Tattoo. These business ownerswere chosen to participate in BCAN’s various programming based on BCAN’s commitment to hold space for creatives who often lack representation in the entrepreneurial space, including the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities. To date, BCAN has collaboratively invested nearly $1 million into Baltimore’s creative community and provided holistic and custom support and community via expert partnerships, travel opportunities, and a “mindfulness first” approach that is often missing from other business development programs. The program has “evolved” to focus on the wholeness of the creative entrepreneur to better ensure long-lasting, viable business ecosystems and steer away from the old “starving artist” trope that has long plagued those who dare to pursue their creative passions to make a living.

The ten bold, visionary Baltimore-based creative founders that make-up cohort #3 of this year’s SYP Fellowship will present their businesses to the public, including potential investors, friends, family, and supporters utilizing what they’ve learned during the intensive 8-week SYP program. Those founders include:

BLK ASS FLEA MKT | Founders Bri Mobley and Sola Ekunseitan

BrickRose Exchange | Founder Bianca J. Jackson

Currency Studio | Founder Michael Haskins Jr

The Empanada Lady | Founder Elisa Milan

GRL PWR | Founders Amy Reid and Pangelica

Habesha Flavor | Founder Micknai Arefaine

ihenryphoto | Founder Webster Phillips III

JPJackson Art | Founder Jordan Jackson

Visionary Live Studios | Founder Akilah McCrorey

Yele | Founder Yele Oladeinde

Additionally, BCAN’s Entrepreneurship & Innovation Director, Sharayna Ashanti Christmas, will moderate a riveting panel discussion on the topic of building creative community and the creative entrepreneur evolution, including DeShuna Elisa Spencer, Founder & CEO, KweliTV and Nicoletta de la Brown, Interdisciplinary Artist and Chamána, and the hosts of “Kontent Queens” podcast, Kia Marie and Vic Styles, as panelists.

Evolve stages Tuesday, November 15 from 6 PM-9 PM. This event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Let’s Talk About Maryland: Ashley Minner, Tiffany Chavis and Stanton Lewis

Tuesday, November 15 • 7pm

@ Enoch Pratt Free Library, Central Branch

Curators Discussion of Safety in Numbers: Portraits of East Baltimore’s “Reservation”

Join us for a discussion led by co-curators Ashley Minner, Tiffany Chavis, and Stanton Lewis (all Lumbee) of their virtual exhibition, Safety in Numbers: Portraits of East Baltimore’s “Reservation.“ This exhibition features photographs, sourced from various archival collections, of American Indian people who were part of Baltimore’s “reservation” in its heyday. Made possible with generous support from the Grit Fund, Safety in Numbers can be viewed on baltimorereservation.com this spring.

This FREE event will be presented virtually.

To attend we strongly encourage you to register here.

Virtual Meeting Information

To join virtually visit the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Facebook or Youtube page.

Second Stoop: OBSESSED

Tuesday, November 15 • 7pm

@ Union Craft Brewing

Join us at Union Craft Brewing for an evening of all-audience Stoop stories about going to extremes as a fan, stan, or devotee.

Come to share your 3-5 minute story or just to listen.

7p Beer and chatting

8p Stories

BRING FRIENDS, SAVE BIG.

1 ticket for $15

2 for $25

3 for $30

4 for $35

