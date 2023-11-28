BmoreArt’s Picks: November 28 – December 4

This Week: Christiana Caro in conversation at Saul Zentz Screening Room, Alonzo Davis virtual exhibition and discussion at the Driskell Center, Acme Corp Theatre’s The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem at The Voxel, Michael Burns leads a street museum workshop at The Peale, This Must Be the Place opening reception + holiday sale at Baltimore Jewelry Center, MICA Art Market, Ruth Channing reception at Raoul Middleman Studio Museum, the BMA’s Joseph Education Center opening celebration, CityLit presents a Cave Canem reading at Motor House, and Healing Through Our Histories virtual discussion with Hope and Faith — PLUS Artscape Logo Design Request for Proposals and more featured opportunities!

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

To submit your calendar event, email us at events@bmoreart.com!

Conversations With Artists: Christiana Caro

Thursday, November 30 :: 4-6pm

@ Saul Zentz Screening Room, JHU MICA/ CVA Film Centre

4-5pm

Refreshments 5-6pm, Free and open to the public

Saul Zaentz Screening room

10 E North Avenue

The Public Art of Alonzo Davis: A Conversation and Virtual Exhibition

Thursday, November 30 :: 6-7pm

@ The David C. Driskell Center

In the last quarter of the twentieth century, we witnessed vigorous debates about the functions, aesthetics, and funding of public art in the United States. Some questioned the appropriateness of sponsoring art projects that showed the country’s shortcomings or promoted non-elite perspectives. Simultaneously, others looked at abstract public art and wondered whether artists had become too elitist and out of touch. Alonzo Davis became a leading creator, administrator, and educator of public art amid these fierce debates. In this exhibit, we explore how Davis navigated this tumultuous period while maintaining his belief that art can promote social justice. “The Public Art of Alonzo Davis” is created by Master of Library and Information Science students in the “Arrangement, Description and Access for Archives” course at the University of Maryland under the supervision of Dr. Eric Hung. It uses materials from the Alonzo Davis Papers archived at The Driskell Center. The project is made possible by the work of David Conway and Karina Nelson, archivists at The Driskell Center, and their student assistants. This event is co-sponsored by The Driskell Center and Center for Archival Futures (CAFé) at the College of Information Studies.

This event will be followed by a reception.

The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem

Thursday, November 30 :: 8-10pm | Ongoing through December 17

@ The Voxel

The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem is a found opera about learning to sing. It is also about nothing, goofing off, meditating, hanging out, healing from trauma, and the pandemic. Featuring music composed by Allison Clendaniel with the libretto found, arranged, and written by Lola B. Pierson, The Lights Went Out Because of a Problem is The Acme Corporation’s first show since their pandemic piece, a play in a box called The Institute for Counterfeit Memory. This culmination of 3 years of slow and steady work is going to be a weird one you won’t want to miss.

Directed by Jarod Hanson and Lola B. Pierson

Music by Allison Clendaniel

Libretto found, arranged, and written by Lola B. Pierson

Featuring Alix Fenhagen, Britt Olsen-Ecker, Hailey Withrow, Heather Morrison, Julia Creutzer, Kaya Vision, Megan Livingston, Meghan Stanton, and Molly Margulies

Runtime is approximately 65 minutes. Masks are required for audience members. Performers will be unmasked.

Open seating. Tickets are $10-$100. Pay a bit more than what you wish (it was expensive).

Content warning: this play contains a description of (but not a depiction of) sexual assault and its aftermath.

World premiere

WHEN: Running: November 30th, 2023 – December 17, 2023.

Thursdays- Sundays at 8pm, Runtime approximately 65 minutes

WHERE: The Voxel 9 W. 25th Street Baltimore, MD 21218

TICKETS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Tickets: $10-$100, sliding scale pay what you wish

Ticket link here.

Website: theacmecorporation.org

Email: contact@theacmecorporation.org

Twitter: @AcmeCorpTheatre

Instagram: @theacmecorporation

